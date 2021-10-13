Covid-19 live: Alert level 3 extended for Northland and parts of Waikato

14:14, Oct 13 2021
STUFF
DIrector-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces 55 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on October 13.

Get Covid-19 updates live from Stuff’s newsrooms across the country.

Northland and parts of Waikato will remain in alert level 3 until Monday, the Government has announced on Wednesday.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Stuff