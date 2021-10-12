Another woman illegally crossed Auckland's northern boundary, police say

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield field questions around the women who entered Northland with falsified documents.

Police say another woman illegally crossed Auckland’s northern boundary, this time travelling with person who had a travel exemption for child care.

Police went to a home in Paparore, in the Far North, on Monday after receiving information a person at the address was breaching their bail conditions, a police spokeswoman said.

A 22-year-old woman, who was meant to be in Auckland, was found and taken into custody.

As a precaution, Covid-19 tests were arranged for the woman and the person she was staying with. Both had returned negative results.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Both the woman and the person she was staying with have tested negative for Covid-19.

“From our enquiries, police have established the woman crossed the northern boundary with another person who had a travel exemption for child care arrangements,” the spokeswoman said.

Despite other media reports, the spokeswoman said there was no information to suggest the woman hid in a car boot when crossing the boundary.

Police have charged the 22-year-old with failing to comply with a health order.

She appeared in the Whangārei District Court and was remanded in custody to next appear in the Kaitaia District Court later this month.

“At this stage, police cannot rule out further enforcement action being taken in this matter,” the spokeswoman said.

On Monday, the second woman from a pair who travelled to Northland using falsified documents was found and taken into custody by police.