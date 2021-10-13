Covid-19: Locations of interest linked to the Delta outbreak - October 13

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield field questions around the women who entered Northland with falsified documents.

More locations of interest are expected to be released on Wednesday linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

Locations are expected to be announced within the Northland and West Auckland areas following cases travelling between the regions.

Public health officials are interviewing and investigating where the cases have been and who they have been in contact with.

Chris McKeen/Stuff There are 382 locations of interest across Auckland, Northland and Waikato. (File photo)

Locations in Whangārei include the Subway outlet on Rathbone St and the Kingswood Manor Motel.

There are 382 locations of interest spread across the Auckland, Waikato and Northland regions.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.