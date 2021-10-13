Covid-19 Super Saturday: What is it, and where can you get a jab in Auckland?
In an attempt to get higher vaccination rates across New Zealand, the Ministry of Health have announced Super Saturday.
To be held on Saturday, October 16, now dubbed a “National day for action for vaccination”, vaccine clinics and pop-up events will open nationwide, for the whole day and some into the evening.
“We need people to get their second doses and to help us reach those who have not yet come forward to be vaccinated,” said a Ministry of Health spokesman.
“We need to pull out all the stops to increase our vaccination rates. It has never been more urgent.”
The Ministry of Health said Super Saturday is an event to help those who are vaccine hesitant gain more information and support their decision to get vaccinated.
On Saturday, it is expected that many political and community leaders will be leading the way, encouraging people to turn up and get vaccinated.
Businesses and community groups will also be offering incentives to the unvaccinated to encourage people to get their first jab.
“The more people who are vaccinated, the harder it becomes for the virus to keep moving.”
Where to get vaccinated?
On Saturday, Auckland Transport (AT) will be offering free travel by bus and train for those who are getting vaccinated.
“All you have to do is mask up, scan the NZ Covid Tracer QR code and let the driver or transport officer know you’re travelling to or from a vaccination, and you’ll be able to travel for free,” Mayor Phil Goff said.
Free travel on public transport for vaccinations will continue after Super Saturday.
On Saturday, 11 pop-up vaccination events will be open across the city.
- LDS Beach Haven, 4 Aeroview Dr, Beach Haven, 7.30am-noon
- Eventfinda Stadium Carpark, Silverfield Rd, Wairau Valley, 12.45pm-3.30pm
- Onehunga High School, 24 Pleasant View, Onehunga, 9am-3pm
- Langimalie Supervax Event, 1 Fleming St, Onehunga, TBC
- Countdown Head Office, 80 Favona Rd, Favona, 10am-3pm
- SkyCity & Federal St, Victoria St and Federal St, TBC
- Ōtara Car Park, 20 Newbury St, Ōtara, 8.30am-5pm
- Aorere College, 2 Selfs Rd, Papatoetoe, TBC
- Manurewa Stake Centre, 2 Rowandale Ave, Manurewa, TBC
- Komiti Tina and Tama’ita’l o Samoa, 95 Browns Rd, Manurewa, 9am-5pm
- LDS Church in Manurewa, 15 Roberston Rd, Manurewa, TBC
Existing community vaccination centres across Auckland have extended their hours on Saturday and will be running into the evening.
- Birkenhead Vaccination Centre, 8am-8pm
- Albany Vaccination Centre, 8am-8.30pm
- Orewa Vaccination Centre, 8am-7.30pm
- Henderson Vaccination Centre, 9am-7pm
- Westgate Vaccination Centre, 8.30am-4pm
- Mt Wellington Vaccination Centre, 8.30am-6pm
- CBD Vaccination Centre, 8am-10pm
- Tamaki Vaccination Centre, 8am-3.30pm
- Epsom Vaccination Centre, 8am-6.15pm
- Airport Park and Ride drive-through Centre, 8am-6pm
- Highbrook Vaccination Centre, 8am-3.30pm
- Ōtara Vaccination Centre, 8am-6.30pm
- Manurewa Vaccination Centre, 9am-3pm
- Pukekohe Vaccination Centre, 8.30am-6.30pm
- Takanini Vaccination Centre, 8.30am-4pm
- Papakura Marae, noon-8pm
Some GPs and pharmacies will also be extending their hours and offering incentives such as food for those receiving a vaccination on the day.
Mobile vaccination buses and vans will also be operating as usual on Saturday.
The Ministry of Health spokesman said that with more than 80 per cent of eligible Kiwis having received their first dose, Super Saturday is the perfect opportunity to become fully vaccinated.
“Getting vaccinated is the most effective measure against the transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of serious illness or death.”
For more information on vaccination centres near you on Super Saturday, check out the website here.