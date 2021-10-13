Vaccination expert disgusted by Waikato mayor's no-Pfizer stance

Mayor Sandra Goudie is remaining unvaccinated until another vaccine reaches New Zealand’s shores.

The mayor of a recent hotspot of Covid-19 scares has been dubbed “massively irresponsible” after revealing she has no plans to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Thames Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie​ admitted to Stuff on Wednesday that she wasn’t vaccinated.

She twice hung up on Stuff, but said she is waiting for another Covid-19 vaccine, Novavax, not yet approved in New Zealand. She refused to say why she had made that call.

Covid-19 expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles​ says Goudie’s ill-informed decision “is putting others in danger”.

“Waiting when we already have a safe and effective vaccine, especially for a community leader, is not only disappointing but massively irresponsible,” Wiles told Stuff.

“I'm disgusted because there are people around the world who are not privileged as we are to be able to have access to a free, safe and effective vaccine.”

“There are healthcare workers in communities all around the world who would give anything to be in our shoes, and I think that we should seriously think about it.”

STUFF DIrector-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces 55 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on October 13.

Novavax is one of four Covid-19 vaccinations created to protect people from the virus.

It is not yet approved by Medsafe and only the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is being used in New Zealand’s vaccination campaign.

Goudie told Stuff that it was her personal choice to wait for the vaccine which is not expected to come into the country until next year.

This is despite the district dodging a potential community outbreak in August when it was revealed an Auckland man, who later tested positive for Covid-19, had visited the Coromandel Peninsula.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Covid-19 expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles say personal choice isn’t a good enough excuse for a mayor not to get the Pfizer vaccine.

That scare caused many – previously hesitant – residents to get vaccinated.

Goudie, however, wasn’t swayed.

When asked why she thought Novavax was better than Pfizer or whether she thought her views were a good look for a community leader, she refused to answer.

“It’s my business and my consideration.

“If you’ve got anything else to talk about I’m happy to comment, but I’m not saying any more on this topic,” she said, before hanging up.

Tom Lee/Stuff Testing centres in Coromandel Town had queues of people lining up to get swabbed for days after the town’s scare.

But Wiles said Goudie claiming personal choice wasn’t a good enough excuse.

The University of Auckland School of Medical Sciences associate professor says not only does Goudie’s stance put herself and others at risk, but it also “set a bad example” to a community.

“We need more role models and this is not a good role model.”

The coastal mayor has a history of going against expert advice.

In August, she admitted that she had grown “complacent” and was not using the Covid-19 tracer app.

She changed her tune quickly when soon after several locations of interest were revealed in the district.

Tom Lee/Stuff In Thames Coromandel 78 per cent of the population has had one dose of Pfizer and 59.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

In 2020, she claimed the local government climate change declaration was just “a bunch of words on a piece of paper”, despite a high court judge ordering the council to reconsider signing it.

Later probed about whether she thought climate change was happening or if climate change was important to her, she refused to comment.

That same year when Auckland went into Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country into Alert Level 2 after the country’s first lockdown, she encouraged Aucklanders to hunker down in the Coromandel.

Early trials of Novavax so far suggest that the vaccine – made from the same technology as many child vaccines – may be able to be safely administered to children under 12.

There’s also some research that suggests using two forms of vaccines will increase protection and longevity of the vaccine.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Shevana Davies was one of the first to get tested in Coromandel Town when the Peninsular had a Covid-19 scare.

Wiles says the idea is that if approved in New Zealand Novavax could be an option for a booster shot for adults in the future and for children under 12 currently vulnerable to contracting Covid-19.

It's not an alternative to Pfizer, she said.

“There is only one vaccine option in New Zealand ... we have approval in place for another couple, but we don't have them here right now, and they’re not as protective as the vaccine we have right now.”

“The vaccine is safe and effective, and we need everyone to get it now.

“If you haven’t had your first dose yet it’s going to take five weeks from the day you first got that dose that you are fully protected.

“Summer is coming if you want to enjoy summer, please get vaccinated.”