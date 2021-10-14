Covid-19: The top 10 questions people are asking Healthline, answered

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

Questions about whether pregnant people, children or immunocompromised people can get their Covid-19 vaccine are among the top 10 put to Healthline.

The Covid-19 Vaccination Healthline is a free service for anyone who has questions about the vaccine or who needs help booking theirs.

Andrew Slater, chief executive of Whakarongorau Aotearoa, which runs Healthline, said the advice given is in line with the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Immunisation Advisory Centre, and is supported by a clinical governance group.

Slater urged people not to sit on questions stopping them from getting vaccinated, adding that the service is presented with all kinds of curly questions.

“Ask us anything. We won’t judge. You can be anonymous when you call.”

Here are the top 10 questions people are asking Healthline, answered by clinical director Dr Ruth Large and other experts spoken to by Stuff.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Whakarongorau Aotearoa chief executive Andrew Slater encourages anyone with questions about the Covid-19 vaccine to call Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 – no matter how curly the question.

Can I book for my whole family to get vaccinated at once?

Yes, bookings can be made by calling the Covid-19 Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26. The line is available between 8am and 8pm seven days a week, and has interpreters for over 40 languages on hand.

Bookings can also be made on the Ministry of Health’s Book My Vaccine website, which can also help you find a local walk-in vaccination site.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Families may get their Covid-19 vaccine together.

I’m pregnant, can I get vaccinated?

Yes, vaccination is encouraged at any stage of pregnancy.

Dr Michelle Wise, University of Auckland's senior lecturer in obstetrics and gynaecology, said pregnant people who catch Covid-19 were much more likely to have severe symptoms and require hospitalisation and intensive care.

While the primary reason for getting vaccinated was to protect the pregnant person, the baby would also benefit by receiving antibodies while in the womb and later through breast milk, Wise said.

Additionally, studies have shown that any side effects from the Covid-19 vaccine are the same in both pregnant and non-pregnant adults.

SUPPLIED Pregnant people can become seriously ill with Covid-19, so it’s recommended they get the vaccine at any stage of their pregnancy, Dr Michelle Wise says.

“It’s normal to feel uncertain on whether or not to get the vaccine, much like anything taken during pregnancy,” Wise said.

She encouraged anyone with concerns to consult with their midwife or doctor.

What are the most common side effects after getting vaccinated?

Auckland University vaccinologist and associate professor Helen Petousis-Harris said the most common side effect was a sore arm.

However, this was a good thing, as it showed the body was responding to the vaccine by sending inflammatory cells to the injection site, she said.

“But don’t worry if you don’t get a sore arm, it’s not mandatory.”

Other common side effects include a fever, aches and pains, tiredness and flu-like symptoms, which should disappear the next day.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Vaccinologist associate professor Helen Petousis-Harris said a sore arm after the Covid-19 vaccine shows it’s doing its job.

If these symptoms are still lingering a week later, you could be sick with another infection and should see a doctor, Petousis-Harris said.

Allergic reactions to the vaccine are rare and can be treated immediately with adrenaline, she added.

Another serious but rare side effect, more commonly seen in younger males, is myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, however this is also treatable.

“It’s extremely rare and much more likely to happen if you’ve got [Covid-19].”

Can I get my kids under 12 vaccinated?

There is currently no Covid-19 vaccine available for children under the age of 12.

Children in this age group who get Covid-19 usually experience mild symptoms, Petousis-Harris said, adding that parents shouldn’t worry too much.

“It’s the responsibility of the rest of us to reduce the risk of transmission by getting vaccinated. That’s one thing we can do for our kids.”

A decision on child vaccines is expected from the US Food and Drug Administration within the next month, meaning they could be available in the US by Christmas, with New Zealand not far behind, she said.

STUFF Before the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines were given provisional approval by Medsafe, they underwent extensive testing.

“The trials have just been wrapped up and the data is being reviewed by the regulatory agencies.”

I got fully vaccinated overseas – can I get a booster now I’m in New Zealand?

Third doses of the vaccine are not yet available here.

“If you’ve had both doses of [the] Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine overseas then you’re considered fully vaccinated,” Large said.

If you have had the single-dose Janssen vaccine, you are also considered fully vaccinated. However, it is recommended anyone who has received the Sinovac vaccine have a single Pfizer dose in New Zealand.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine have not been approved in New Zealand.

A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is being considered for those who are immunocompromised, however no official announcements have been made yet.

I had one dose overseas – can I get Pfizer now here?

The current recommendation is that anyone who has had one dose of the vaccine, including ones that are not Pfizer, have a second dose at least four weeks later, Large said.

Petousis-Harris added: “We want people fully vaccinated and if you’ve had a single dose of something, other than Janssen, then you’re not fully vaccinated.”

I’m on medication – will the vaccination interfere with that?

There are no medications that mean you cannot get vaccinated, Large said, including immunosuppressants.

“Immunosuppressing medications may affect your body’s ability to build the same protective response as if you are not on the medicine.”

But, it was still better to have the vaccine as those taking immunosuppressants are more likely to become ill if they contract Covid-19.

University of Otago (Wellington) immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said it was something people should discuss with their doctor if they had any concerns.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu, an immunologist, says anyone who takes medication should discuss any concerns with their doctor.

She added that the Ministry of Health advised that people who took blood-thinning medications should let their vaccinator know.

“This is because the vaccine is given into the upper arm muscle area and might increase the bleeding risk for some taking this type of medication.”

I’m starting chemo – what should I do about getting vaccinated?

According to the Cancer Control Agency (Te Aho o te Kahu), those with cancer have a greater risk of being seriously ill with Covid-19.

Sika-Paotonu said people with cancer should get the vaccine, however the timing would need to be discussed with their specialist.

Mika Baumeister/Unsplash Being on medication should not stop you from getting vaccinated and people should speak with their doctor if they are concerned.

“The timing of the Covid-19 vaccination will need to be worked out to ensure the best immune response is achieved.”

Can I get other vaccinations done at the same time as my Covid vaccination?

Except for the shingles vaccine Zostavax, all other vaccines can be given at the same time or immediately before or after the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ministry of Health director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said in a statement in September that routine vaccinations had been disrupted by the pandemic.

This prompted the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group to recommend that most routine vaccinations – such as MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), HPV (human papillomavirus) and the influenza vaccines – be given at the same time as the Covid-19 vaccine.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Whakarongorau Aotearoa Clinical Director Dr Ruth Large said assistance is available for those who need help getting to their vaccine site.

It is recommended, however, that there be a seven-day gap between the Covid-19 and shingles vaccine.

“If you are behind on routine vaccinations or are unsure, speak with your healthcare professional,” McElnay said.

Can I get help to get to and from the vaccination centre?

People may phone the Covid-19 Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 and dial 2 to receive tailored advise regarding mobility assistance, sight language interpretation or to arrange transport to and from their vaccination, Large said.

Team members answering the calls are either disabled people themselves or allies of the disability community, according to the Ministry of Health website.

There were also 1737 phone counsellors available to help people with needle anxiety, Large added.