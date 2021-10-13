Covid-19: 55 new cases in Delta outbreak, level 3 extended for Waikato and Northland

Pasifika communities work together at south Auckland vaccination sites to boost immunisation rates.

There are 55 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 53 are in Auckland, and two are in Waikato.

There are 55 new cases of Covid-19 to report on Wednesday.

Twenty-six of the new cases are yet to be linked to a current case.

It comes as Auckland enters its ninth week in lockdown. Parts of Waikato, and the Northland Region are also in alert level 3.

Two of the new community cases in Waikato are members of the same household in Hamilton, and at this stage are unlinked.

They are being transferred to a local quarantine facility.

Interviews will be carried out today to help determine any links to known cases.

Two workplace exposure events have been identified, but Hamilton residents are encouraged to please keep checking the Ministry’s website for any locations of interest.

Hipkins this afternoon announced Northland and Waikato’s alert level restrictions will remain in place for a further five days, until 11.59pm on Monday.

Bloomfield also announced that a teacher at an early learning childcare centre in Auckland tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The teacher has had one dose of the vaccine.

Two new cases in Waikato reported today are as yet unlinked to the outbreak, which is part of the reason their level 3 lockdown has been extended.

There are 11 close contacts linked to the case, including six children in two separate bubbles of three each.

Bloomfield said this is being treated as an exposure event rather than a location of interest.

Of the 43 cases reported on Tuesday, 12 were infectious while in the community.

In the past 14 days, there have been 75 cases yet to be linked to an existing case.

There continue to be 30 sub-clusters in the wider outbreak, 16 which are epidemiologically linked and 14 which have not been linked.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Thirty-two people with Covid-19 are in hospital, including one person requiring ventilator support.

Eight sub-clusters are active, meaning there have been new cases in people who are not household or other known contacts of cases.

There are 32 people with Covid-19 in hospital – the majority are in Auckland, one in Waikato and one in Palmerston North. Six of these people are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

One is on a ventilator.

The total number of cases in the outbreak to date is now 1719.

