Covid-19: Early childhood teacher tests positive after supervising children

An early childhood teacher has tested positive for Covid-19 in Auckland after supervising children.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the teacher supervised children in two groups of three and had 11 close contacts. They have had one dose of the vaccine.

The centre is not a location of interest as all the contacts had been contacted and is instead being treated as an exposure event.

Under alert level 3, early childhood centres are open for children whose parents need to go to work and can’t look after them at home.

Hipkins said it put extra requirements to keep children and educators safe like yesterday’s vaccine mandate.

