Covid-19: Police searching for Auckland woman who tested positive for virus

DIrector-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces 55 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on October 13.

Police and public health officials are searching for a woman in Auckland who tested positive for Covid-19.

During the 1pm Covid press conference on Wednesday, Director--General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the community case had returned a positive result, but public health officials could not locate them.

Police were now assisting the Auckland Public Health team to find the person, Bloomfield said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Police are working to locate the person who tested positive for the virus. (File photo)

The person had not been granted an exemption to isolate at home, Bloomfield added.

Bloomfield said he did not know if the person was known to police, or if they had a criminal record.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were working to help locate an Auckland woman who had tested positive for the virus.

“She has refused to engage with health officials. Police are working to try and locate her as quickly as possible,” the spokeswoman said.

On Wednesday there were 55 new cases of the virus announced in the community. Fifty-three of the cases were in Auckland and two were in Waikato.

Twenty-six of the cases were yet to be linked to a current case.

Ten of the cases announced on Tuesday also remained unlinked.