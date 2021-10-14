Covid-19: Northland vaccination rates still lagging despite visits from positive cases

Northland Covid-19 vaccination centre sees "massive" rise in visitors following positive case in the region

Northland’s vaccination rates continue to lag behind the national average, despite three positive cases confirmed to have travelled to the region.

District Health Board data reveals vaccine uptake across the region has barely increased. Less than three quarters (72 per cent) of Northlanders have received their first jab, with just over half (53 per cent) fully vaccinated..

In comparison, the national average is that 83 per cent of eligible Kiwis have had their first dose, and 59 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On Friday, Northland vaccination programme senior officer Jeanette Wedding said if Covid-19 spread through Northland, modelling suggested between 60,000 and 80,000 Northlanders would be infected, and 100 would die, over two years.

Since then, vaccination rates have increased modestly, despite some vaccination centres like the stadium at Okara Park, reporting surges. Those surges came after an essential worker tested positive, after making deliveries in Whangārei, and two women who later tested positive after travelled to the region using false documents.

Vaccination rates for first-jabs only increased four per cent in the last week, and the percentage of residents receiving both jabs had risen roughly nine per cent.

Denise Piper/Stuff Ruakaka resident Joseaphine Maaka, who is Tahitian, gets her second vaccine at Ngati Hine Health Trust in Whangarei.

On Wednesday it was announced Northland, alongside Auckland and parts of Waikato, would stay in alert level 3 until at least 11.59pm on Monday.

The Māori community remains the most vulnerable group, with vaccination rates for first dose at only 56 per cent, while only 35 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Pasifika had a slightly higher uptake, with 71 per cent having received their first dose and 53 per cent fully vaccinated.

The rate for Europeans stood at 78 per cent for first dose and 60 per cent for both.

Of all ethnic groups, the Asian community leads the way. Almost the entire Asian population (99.6 per cent) had received their single dose, with just over three quarters fully vaccinated.

Te Rōpu Poa, chief executive of iwi health provider Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi in Kaikohe, said Northland's low vaccination rate is down to misinformation.

“A lot of it comes from social media. It’s all Facebook,” Poa said.

“All we can do is encourage and support those who are hesitant to be vaccinated, and to provide access to the vaccination.

“It has to be a local community approach.”

Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi set up its first drive-through on State Highway 12 on Wednesday, which Poa said increased visibility, allowing testing and vaccination in one place.

She said the Pasifika community has strong church and community leaders and that was helping get people vaccinated.

“It’s very admirable. They don't say go: ‘you should go’, they say: ‘get vaccinated!’

“It’s about trust, they trust their leadership.”

Despite the low rates of vaccination, Poa is optimistic, saying the community will do the right thing to avoid any infection which may reach Te Tai Tokerau.

Even in suburbs declared locations of interest (which are confirmed to have been visited by a positive case) vaccination rates remain poor.

A positive case visited AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing on Fairway Drive in Kerikeri, but only 78 per cent of residents have received their first jab, and only just over half are fully vaccinated.

In Whangārei, where locations of interest include the Subway sandwich shop on Rathbone St and the Kingswood Manor Motel, vaccination rates still only sit at 80 per cent having received their first jab and 62 per cent fully vaccinated.

The two women who travelled on forged documents are believed to travelled through Kawakawa, Paihia, and Kamo.

None of these places managed above 80 per cent for first dose vaccination, or above 60 per cent for second. Kawakawa was the worst, with only 63 per cent having received their first dose and only 40 per cent fully vaccinated.