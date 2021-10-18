Understanding the unvaccinated: Why are around 800,000 eligible Kiwis reluctant to get jabbed?

Have you come across some claims on the internet about injuries or deaths from the Covid-19 vaccine?

Two days after the Government announced all healthcare and education workers must be vaccinated, Gemma* was on the phone to a second doctor about whether it was safe.

The 34-year-old Pākehā woman works in an Auckland daycare, and has a son. “I’m not anti-vax,” she says. “I have listened and watched from both sides of the fence. I personally don’t feel there is enough research on this vaccine yet. I have the right to choose what goes in my body.”

About 20 per cent of the eligible population is yet to be vaccinated – that’s about 847,632 people. While vaccination figures can tell us the locations, ethnicity, ages and sexes of the people yet to be jabbed (more on that soon), those numbers don’t explain why.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: The top 10 questions people are asking Healthline, answered

* Covid-19: GPs begging patients to get vaccinated as regional disparity widens

* Covid-19: NZ needs to hit 95% jab rate to avoid 'brutal' alternative, expert says



It’s likely due to a mix of access to both information and vaccination clinics, hesitancy, government distrust, needle phobias, and a wait-and-see approach.

Despite the pervasive spread of conspiracies and misinformation, particularly on social media, Auckland University vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris believes only a small percentage of the unvaccinated are staunch anti-vaxxers, making the rest the so-called vaccine hesitant.

She’s been keeping a keen eye on fringe groups and says their conspiracy theories have become both more desperate and targeted in recent months.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Who are the unvaccinated?

Aotearoa’s Pacific community has been fed lies about the vaccine affecting fertility – “which is sacred to this community” – and Māori have been targeted with social media videos and posts claiming the vaccine can make people magnetic.

There have also been persistent rumours about the vaccine affecting periods, with social media posts coming out of the US. That information reached Gemma, who has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that can affect fertility. The syndrome can be marked by irregular, prolonged or painful periods. Gemma has only just in the last few years been able to control her cycle through the pill, but she’s also suffered cysts. ​​

“Not knowing what's in the vaccine or how it may or may not affect me is a massive concern to me. No-one can tell me if this vaccine will make it worse.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Vaccinologist Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris is a member of the Covid-19 Immunisation Implementation Advisory Group (file photo).

“I have read that if you have PCOS you need the vaccination, another said we are low risk to getting Covid. However, I have read from a few people who have had the vaccine, and it has made their menstrual cycle worse. One doctor said he couldn’t tell me what effect it would have. I have another appointment via phone tomorrow to ask another doctor.”

Stuff phoned the deputy head of Auckland University’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr Michelle Wise, who acknowledged the period speculation.

“The problem with that sort of evidence – if you can call it that – is if you get a period that’s out of the ordinary you're going to look back and assume it was the Covid vaccine.”

SUPPLIED Dr Michelle Wise, senior lecturer in obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Auckland.

Those sorts of symptoms weren’t measured in initial studies by Pfizer, something she says is typical of research not addressing issues important to women.

Wise says overseas studies are looking into the issue, and recommends anyone concerned by their periods should keep a diary for three to six months and see a doctor if they're still concerned: “It could signify something else.”

In regards to PCOS, the vaccine won’t make it worse, Wise says, and the vaccine is as safe for those with the condition as it is for everybody else. Women taking the pill to control their periods also shouldn’t see a difference, as they're receiving the right amount of hormones to regulate their cycle.

Another group “understandably concerned” about the vaccine is pregnant women, people Wise says should certainly be vaccinated. “All the studies we’ve seen so far have shown it's safe... at any stage of the pregnancy.”

But that isn’t convincing Gemma – and neither did that second phone chat with a GP. “He said in his opinion the vaccine is safe, however not to feel pressured into getting it. But he agreed other doctors will have a different opinion. So not much to help me really.”

Says Petousis-Harris: “People need the opportunity to ask questions and not feel silly; it’s pointless us just throwing facts at them without listening to their concerns.”

Countering misinformation, through the right message from the right people within any targeted community, should have begun much earlier, she says. Ultimately, misinformation and conspiracies prey on the very real concerns people have when it comes to their health and that of their families.

“Nobody is exempt from that; I’m a vaccinologist and found myself worrying about my third son contracting autism when he was vaccinated years ago. I knew this wasn’t real, but it still played on my mind even then. We’re all human.”

Figures show those over 60 have high vaccination rates (close to, or above, 90 per cent) but those under 30 have the highest percentages of non-vaccination. About 31 per cent aged 20-24 and 25-29 are unvaccinated. Most unvaccinated Europeans, Māori and Pacific Islanders are aged 25-29, and nearly half of Māori under the age of 35 are unvaccinated.

About 38 per cent of the unvaccinated are Māori, 23 per cent are Pasifika, 16 per cent are Pākehā, and 4 per cent are Asian. Across the country, comparing district health boards, low rates can be seen in West Coast, Taranaki, Northland, and the central North Island – though rates can vary significantly by suburbs.

In Auckland, where Delta has taken hold, the region is short by about 40,000 people who will need to get vaccinated in order for it to hit 90 per cent. About 87 per cent of Aucklanders have had a first dose, but there is disparity between suburbs – for example, Papatoetoe is at least 80-90 per cent vaccinated, compared to Ōtara, which sits in the high 70s.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Clinical immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton says personal stories from family members and friends can help persuade others to get vaccinated.

Clinical immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton says a growing division between the vaccinated and unvaccinated isn’t helping, and hopes growing numbers of the immunised will reassure the rest.

“Some people are still wanting to wait and see, but I believe they have waited long enough. We have safety data from hundreds of millions of doses now, and if you wait until you are sick with Covid-19 it is too late for the vaccine to help you.”

Brewerton says some doubts come from anger at a system or a government that hasn’t always served people well.

“They've got reasons for mistrust, or experiences from within the health system that haven't been good, and that's affected their decision-making around this. We have to acknowledge that they've had this experience.”

Brewerton has been reminding patients that regardless of their feelings about the Government or health system, the vaccine is safe.

“I remind people that it's scientists and health professionals like me who have recommended this treatment. You don't have to like the Government or the system when you choose to get vaccinated, it is a health decision to protect you and the people around you."

"I don't want vaccination to be divisive in our country and I don’t want to leave anyone behind”

Gemma is aware of expert warnings that those with PCOS may have a higher risk of contracting, and suffering severe symptoms from, Covid-19. People with PCOS share common factors with those at risk of Covid-19 – underlying conditions like hypertension, diabetes, high blood pressure, or being overweight.

“Unfortunately, while I do understand that doctors cannot guarantee anything, it does make it hard not being able to get solid answers to a valid question,” she says.

But, she’s still thinking – she has a third appointment to chat with a doctor about the vaccine on Monday.

“I’ll go from there with the information I now have.”

*Gemma’s name has been changed to protect her privacy.