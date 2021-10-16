Covid-19: At-home isolation could 'create an equity issue' for apartment dwellers

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the transmission of the Delta variant of Covid-19 at Auckland's Jet Park hotel shows how quickly the virus has mutated. (First published August 17, 2021)

At-home isolation could mean a higher risk of transmission for apartment dwellers with Covid-19, a residents’ group says.

The Government announced this week it was looking to let Covid patients isolate at home as community cases of the virus continue to climb and the managed isolation and quarantine system becomes overwhelmed.

But Oscar Sims, the secretary of the City Centre Residents Group which represents 40,000 people living in Auckland’s CBD, said that could pose problems for people in higher-density living.

Many apartment buildings share ventilation systems or have cramped common areas and elevators, he said.

“It is crucial that the government plans for people who live in denser living spaces.”

Sims said building managers would need to think about what upgrades they would need to make, like hiring security to ensure Covid-positive people stayed in their apartments or didn't receive visitors.

phil doyle Zest apartments on Auckland’s Nelson St where multiple cases have been detected.

“Those higher-end more expensive buildings have this kind of stuff already, but some of the bigger apartments with smaller units don’t have the same sort of facilities.

“You’re creating an equity issue here.

“If there is insufficient ventilation ... what’s the alternative, if you can’t isolate in your house, in your apartment building, what are we going to do instead?”

Sims, who lives in an apartment himself, said he was comfortable with the Government’s move as long as there was a plan.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Oscar Sims lives in the Metropolis apartment building in Auckland’s city centre.

“Tell us more, we’re happy to work with you on this,” he said.

Carmel Dooley, a building manager at The Statesman Apartments in Auckland's city centre, said residents had already worked out a self-isolating system at the building.

They would volunteer to help a self-isolating apartment with measures like disposing of rubbish or buying food, she said.

“We've got two lifts, we talk about here being a bubble within a bubble, it’s that type of thinking.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Holiday Inn at Auckland Airport is one of the Government’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Most heating and air conditioning in the building was done through individual heat pumps in each apartment, but extractor fans in bathrooms could pose a risk, as Dooley thought they used a shared ventilation pipe.

She was waiting on more guidance from the Government and would nail down more details at a body corporate meeting next week.

Hotel MIQ, somewhat similar to apartment living, has had multiple outbreaks, University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson said.

He was sceptical that apartments that were not well ventilated could be used as home isolation.

“Each place would need to have approval from the medical officer of health given the huge diversity of set-ups,” he said.

“Even if apartments have shared ventilation ... if all the other people are vaccinated maybe that could be acceptable.

“I think it’s so situational dependent you’d really want some local approval. If the government wanted a simple system to start with it could just rule out apartments from the scheme.”

Wilson suggested people might even have to rent a motel room or bach to keep themselves out of the building.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Crowne Plaza Hotel, where health officials believe Covid 19 may have spread to the general public from a managed isolation centre.

In August, Delta spread from one room to the next in an MIQ hotel when doors on alternate sides of a hallway were opened for mere seconds.

Waitematā and Gulf ward councillor Pippa Coom said most apartments in the city weren’t useful for housing people during a pandemic.

“Where you’ve got shared air conditioning and shared entry it’s going to create problems.

“In some of the more cheaply constructed apartment buildings it probably wouldn’t work,” she said.

“The Government has got to plan for being able to move people to a secure environment.”

The Ministry of Health said in a statement: “Any community cases and contacts whose needs are best met in an MIQ facility will continue to be transferred there, wherever possible.”

The government has not yet announced more details of who would be transferred to MIQ. It has said it expects to announce policies for home isolation in the next couple of weeks.

Auckland’s central city is among the highest vaccinated areas of the country with more than 90 per cent of residents having received their first dose.

Apartment dwellers could fix internal fans and open windows in order to get air moving and reduce the Covid risk, one academic suggested earlier this week.