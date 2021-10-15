Covid-19: Police checks on cases admitted to MIQ after assaults, damage

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the transmission of the Delta variant of Covid-19 at Auckland's Jet Park hotel shows how quickly the virus has mutated. (First published August 17, 2021)

Officials are running police checks on community Covid-19 cases before their admission to quarantine, after some caused chaos inside the facilities.

Confirmation quarantine staff are seeking information from police on Covid cases came after Stuff revealed some guests at the Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park, had trashed rooms and intimated staff.

During the ongoing Delta outbreak, staff there have battled significant issues, Stuff understands.

The problems include intimidation by gang-affiliated cases and property damage.

Among the cases who have been housed there during the outbreak are an Auckland Hells Angels prospect.

Another man with significant gang associations allegedly escaped over the northern fence of the facility about 3.15pm on October 4.

He is alleged to have assaulted a police officer during the escape, kicking her in the face.

The 23-year-old, with interim name suppression, was taken into custody about half an hour later in Māngere. He is also charged with wilful damage after allegedly smashing his way out of the room during the escape.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jet Park Hotel is among the facilities where community Covid cases are transferred.

A police spokesman said the Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation (MBIE), which oversees managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ), had begun requesting information from police to keep staff and those in isolation safe.

“Police is one of multiple agencies that works cooperatively with Health and MBIE to conduct assessments for individuals as part of their arrival process at an MIQ facility.

“This is to ensure appropriate welfare and safety support is in place for the individual and their family.

“As part of that assessment MBIE has requested Police to provide relevant information to identify and mitigate risks for those isolating, their families and MIQ staff.”

“This is an important part of ensuring everyone is kept safe.”

Police earlier said they were bolstering staff numbers at MIQs.

A police spokesman said two officers are rostered on for each shift at all quarantine facilities to support other agencies, including Defence Force staff, security contractors and health staff.

“We are looking to increase the number of police officers present at quarantine-only facilities to provide additional support and reassurance to our partners and guests at those facilities.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Among the cases to have been housed at Jet Park during the ongoing outbreak is a Hells Angels prospect from Ōtara. (File photo)

Brigadier Rose King, the joint head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ), said five rooms at Jet Park had been damaged.

“Any poor behaviour by people in our facilities is taken very seriously,” she said.

Community cases were managed in the same way as all those in quarantine, including recent returnees, King said.

“However, we do acknowledge the additional stress experienced by those in our community who unexpectedly need to enter quarantine facilities.

“Border returnees have time to mentally and physically prepare for their stay in MIQ.

“For community cases their time in MIQ is unplanned, at short notice and, understandably, can be incredibly stressful as they have to rearrange their lives at short notice.”