The celebrities joining the Covid-19 Vaxathon on Super Saturday

National treasures Suzy Cato, Hollie Smith, and Tammy Wells (AKA the Briscoes Lady) are set to hit the screens for Super Saturday’s Vaxathon.

The Vaxathon, announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday, will broadcast from midday on Saturday, as part of a national push to get all of Aotearoa vaccinated for Covid-19.

The Vaxathon will be broadcast until 8pm at the top of this story and in Stuff’s live coverage of Super Saturday.

Television channels showing the Vaxathon include Three, TVNZ2, Māori Television, Hahana and channel 200.

Children’s presenter Suzy Cato is joining the Vaxathon.

Celebrities joining the lineup include actresses Lucy Lawless and Ana Corbett, musicians Louis Baker and Megan Alatini, comedians Madeleine Sami and Tony Lyall, broadcaster Toni Street and the cast of Shortland Street.

Director Taika Waititi will also join live from Los Angeles.

Sport stars from the All Blacks, Black Ferns and Silver Ferns, including TJ Perenara and Maia Wilson will also take to the screens, as well as Former Hurricane Shannon Paku.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Director Taika Waititi will join the broadcast live from Los Angeles.

Presenters Mike McRoberts, Kanoa Lloyd, Patrick Gower, Oriini​ Kaipara​ and Sonny Ngatai will keep the country updated with live vaccination numbers and entertainment.

The prime minister and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will also make an appearance.

Ardern previously said the broadcast would have everything from live competitions to expert advice from health professionals.

“I think you can expect for those who have watched a Telethon before for there to be a bit of nostalgia,” she said.

Bailey Mackey of Pango Productions, which is leading the project, told Stuff he hoped the Vaxathon would reach Māori and young communities, through its focus on guests relevant to those audiences.