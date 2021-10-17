'You could say this has shifted the dial': How Super Saturday was won

On October 16, aka 'Super Saturday', Aucklanders were able to set foot on a plane for the first time in months - not to take off, but to get their vaccines.

A record vaccination day drew about 130,000 Kiwis to receive their jabs, including more than 39,000 who received their first dose. Professor Michael Baker tells Alison Mau the day may have “shifted the dial”.

It was touching, it was hilarious, it was cringey as all get-out (but in the sweetest sense) – and it obliterated all expectations for a single day vaccination drive across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The country whipped past its previous highest one-day total early in the day and by 4pm, a slightly stunned Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was on telly announcing the Super Saturday goal of 100,000 vaccinations had already been beaten.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Just 44 per cent have been fully vaccinated in Åtara, while 68 per cent have had a single dose.

The previous one-day total of 92,000, on August 26, was driven by concern and perhaps a touch of fear, at the spread of Delta in the community.

By contrast, the vibe yesterday was something very different. Even the most cynical and hard of heart would have to admit this day was driven by aroha and hope.

The country really hit its straps just before midday, peaking at almost 14,000 shots in the hour before noon as Spring sunshine soaked the country, and a hokey idea – the revival of Telethon in the social media age – kicked off.

As pop-up vaccination centres began packing down the tents at 8pm, the total stood achingly close to 130,000.

It's a brute of an effort, making an eight-hour live broadcast look like a polished televisual diamond. There is simply so much that can go wrong. You'd think it might take months of planning.

But the Vaxathon's executive producer and main ideas-man Bailey Mackey says the details came together as he enjoyed beer with the PM and partner Clarke Gayford last weekend in Gisborne, where the PM was at the opening of the Te Tairawhiti Arts Festival.

Seven days to pull together a potentially life-saving broadcast – it's quite the effort.

In televisual parlance, this was a "hub-and-spoke-show", anchored in colour and energy from the bowels of Avalon studios (objectively one of the ugliest buildings in the country) in Lower Hutt, and fanning out to on-the-spot reporters in Kaitaia, Auckland, Rotorua, Porirua and Otautahi/Christchurch.

Ngā Kete Matauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha is thrilled with the number of rangatahi who visited the Pacific Island Advisory and Cultural Trust for their vaccinations on Saturday.

And it was a gloriously Māori-centric show, with te reo at the forefront of just about every utterance. There were new stars in the making; sheesh, how does netballer Maia Wilson manage to be a stunningly fluent broadcaster as well as a star athlete, for example?

Bailey Mackey says the introduction of the new breed of influencers was crucial to the broadcast, but he'd sprinkled through some "seasoned Aunties and Uncles" like Paddy Gower, Kanoa Lloyd and the wonderful Julian Wilcox to steady the ship if it hit a rough patch.

The emphasis on Māori, which included some cute competitive gimmicks like the hourly "top Māori town", was deliberate and based on some worrying trends. Māori in all parts of the country have fallen behind in statistics since vaccinations began. Northland remains a particular concern. Yesterday, 10,782 received their first dose.

For Dr Maia Brewerton, (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu) yesterday was not about restoring faith in the health system – or the government – for Māori; that's a much longer road.

"There's a lot of hurt people out there, and we've got separate out that hurt from what we're trying to do with vaccination.

"Māori need to hear it from other Māori. That's the critical thing – someone down the road or in their whānau has got vaccinated and it's been so important for them to see that in their community. It's the people closest to us that help us make the best decisions.

"[And] it's clear we haven't reached some Māori so we've got to mix it up a bit, try something new."

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Thousands turned out for their first dose in the Counties Manukau district health board area.

She says Saturday has given Aotearoa much to celebrate, especially for Māori and Pasifika.

"Now the key question is how to best keep this momentum going."

Professor Michael Baker got his second vaccination late on Saturday afternoon, at Pacific Health Plus in Porirua. As one of the country's most focussed Covid-19 experts, even he felt the dial had been shifted. It felt like more of a celebration.

"There was a completely different feeling from my first Pfizer."

Earlier in the day, he'd told me the Prime Minister's goal of 100,000 vaccination by closing felt "plausible", and the timing – with 83 per cent of New Zealanders on their first dose – was perfect.

Suppplied/katie chalmers Professor Michael Baker gets his second vaccine dose in Porirua on Saturday.

"There are multiple reasons why [Super Saturday] is a very good idea. It's like the 80/20 rule. The first 80 per cent is easy, the last 20 per cent is much harder to achieve. We could be world leading if we could get another 10 per cent, but that's the hard part. The benefit of today is appealing to that 10 per cent."

National solidarity was key.

"Covid-19 has been so charged with negativity, it's everywhere, all over the media, and for some getting the vaccine has been associated with so many bad things.

"People like me think it's a no-brainer. But our way of looking at the world might be very different from others. For those people, it's about, how does it feel? This kind of day might really appeal to them."

Adding to that "feel", was a list of weird and wonderful enticements, according to international media, including a stationary Air New Zealand 747 at Auckland Airport where a fortunate few were able to relax (for a moment) in business class before nurses administered the needle.

Malls, car parks, fast-food drive-throughs, all were re-purposed to get as many people through their first or second doses as possible.

The nation even saw Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield get his groove on.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Long drive-through queues formed at the Ōtara Vaccination centre on Super Saturday.

Bloomfield was full of praise for the mahi put in across Super Saturday.

“That’s an awesome effort Aotearoa,” he said in a statement on Saturday night.

“It’s fantastic that Auckland has enjoyed its biggest ever vaccination day with 8957 people getting their first doses and 31,686 people receiving their second.

“It’s also the biggest ever day for Māori vaccinations with 10,941 first doses and 10,874 second doses. I want to thank Māori providers for the enormous amount of mahi that has gone into making today such a success.

“It was also a great day for the Pacific community with 4223 first doses and 8093 second doses.”

“Super Saturday has been a shot in the arm for the final stage of our Covid-19 vaccination programme and we now need to finish the job to protect all New Zealanders from the virus,” he said.

At a massive pop-up vaccination centre in Ōtara town centre, social distancing, masks and the upbeat sounds of Papatoetoe band Brotherhood Musiq made it hard to hear Levaea Lomu as she explained why she'd switched from vaccine hesitant, to brand-new veteran of her first Covid-19 jab.

It was her tamariki, she said, gesturing to the children in the back seat – the idea of protecting them had changed her mind completely.

Protecting family was a common theme for those waiting to be released from their 20-minute wait in line.

Site Lead Corrie Foelu, 23, said she was seeing large numbers of first doses and being able to drive through in the comfort of their own cars was key. Some had come because of the food parcels on offer, some because Saturday was the only day they had the time, but all were enjoying the vibe.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Professor Michael Baker said Super Saturday “felt like more than any other time in the pandemic that the whole nation was part of the response”.

Back on the telly, there was goofiness galore, much of it from Paddy Gower who was plainly having a whale of a time.

Having made an account especially for the occasion, Gower's attempt at a TikTok dance had me rolling on the floor (not sure that was his intention, but it was televisual gold).

Flaky moments abounded.

Gower and co's slightly strange obsession with Patrick Tuipulotu's deltoids went on for quite some time; Dr Ash's previously mentioned dancing the dougie front of stage at Cannon Creek (well, if you squinted, it looked enough like the dougie) was a revelation.

1 NEWS People took to the Auckland Domain to express their opinion on lockdowns, but someone took the opportunity to share a pro-jab message.

Over the Auckland Domain, a light plane trailed a banner with a short message for the few thousand gathered at the latest protest below.

“Get the jab, bro” it said in bright red letters.

And when the last cars drove away from the queues and the vaccination tents were taken down, Tāmakai Makaurau, along with the rest of the newly vaccinated around the country, really deserved that beer in the fading sunshine of an early Spring evening.