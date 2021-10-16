Father leads hesitant family to get first dose for 'Super Saturday'

In a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project, immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton explains why it's so important for pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Cardena Anaua has had both her vaccine doses since May. But her husband and five of their seven children just got their first dose on ‘Super Saturday,’ and they couldn’t be prouder.

Glen Anaua has been wary of the Pfizer vaccine because he has a lung condition. His children were worried too, and as a family that does things together, they decided to wait it out.

But this week they had a family hui and talked it out, and by Saturday they were ready to get their first dose at Manurewa Marae, where Ms Anaua is the admin lead.

Mercy (22), Devantay (19), Nazmoena (18), Lovey (15) and Anastasia (13) looked happy to have gotten their first dose of the vaccine on Saturday.

“Because I work here, and I have seen the process from beginning to end, and being vaccinated first before them, they have that trust in me and that gave them confidence,” Cardena Anaua said.

“The bottom of my lungs don’t function well,” Glen Anaua explained. “The kids were a bit worried the vaccine might turn the other way, but we all had a talk and I think they were all waiting on my call.

“So I said to them it’s fine – let’s look out for each other, and let’s go do it.”

Youngest of the brood, 13-year-old Anastasia was last of the family to get vaccinated on Saturday, and with each sibling that went before her, her anxiety lessened.

“They didn’t show much fear, and it calmed me down, and I thought the vaccination would be good for me, not bad for me.”

Mercy said the family is already thinking about returning to the marae for their second dose in six weeks.

For ‘Super Saturday,’ Manurewa Marae more than doubled its daily average dose deliveries, reaching nearly 500 over ‘Super Saturday’.

The marae has been delivering vaccines in a neighbourhood with some of the lowest vaccine uptake rates. Before the national day of action, barely 50 per cent of the area were double dosed.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Mikayla McMahon, 21, and Nathaniel Maafu, 22, got their first doses to keep their six-month-old safe. “I wasn’t all for it, but now that I have it, it’s a big relief off my shoulders, I’m keeping everyone safe,” McMahon said.

But their efforts this Saturday have paid off. Manurewa Marae’s 500 vaccines today join over 15,807 doses delivered in the Counties Manukau district health board, the second-highest rate for ‘Super Saturday.’

At the marae on Saturday, people getting their vaccines were treated to coffee from local roaster Samāori and ice-cream from Jimmy’s, as well as grocery vouchers, kai packs and even help getting registered with a local doctor.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Manurewa Marae clinical lead Nicole Andrews will spend as long as it takes to help people become confident in the vaccine.

Before ‘Super Saturday,’ the marae staff had vaccinated over 41,000 people. Clinical lead and registered nurse Nicole Andrews said the team takes as long as it needs to, to get people over the line and vaccinated.

“Every day, I get five to 10 different people or whānau I need to sit down with, and give them the information they need in a way that is easy for them, that is age-appropriate.”

She said she spent 45 minutes talking to one Māori man in his 60s until he felt ready to get his first dose. Next thing she knew, he had brought his eight children and more than 20 grandchildren along to his second-dose appointment to get vaccinated too.

“I even rang the IMAC (Immunisation Advisory Centre) advisors and put them on speaker, so he wasn’t just getting my word, he was getting it from other registered nurses. Once he heard that, he felt reassured it was the right thing to do.

“That's just what we do here at the marae, we take our time, we awhi (embrace) and manaaki (support) everybody that comes through, and it doesn’t matter how long it takes to give the information, we do it.”