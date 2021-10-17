Covid-19: 51 new cases in Delta community outbreak after record-breaking Super Saturday

On October 16, aka 'Super Saturday', Aucklanders were able to set foot on a plane for the first time in months - not to take off, but to get their vaccines.

There are 51 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed a record-breaking 130,002 people putting their arms out for vaccinations on Super Saturday.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 47 are in Auckland and four are in Waikato.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images There are 51 new cases of Covid-19.

As at 9am, 28 of these cases have been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak – including 18 household contacts.

A further 23 cases remain unlinked, and investigations are ongoing.

This brings the total number of cases in the outbreak to date to 1945.

130,002 get jabs in Super Saturday

Super Saturday provided a “huge” boost to the vaccine roll-out, with a record-breaking 130,002 people putting their arms out for vaccinations yesterday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff More than 130,000 doses of Covid-19 were administered on Super Saturday.

This comprised 39,025 first doses and 90,977 second doses.

“People across the motu embraced Super Saturday like their communities’ lives depended on it.”

In Auckland, 41,081 people were vaccinated, including 9039 first doses and 32,042 second doses, putting them “tantalisingly close” to reaching 90 per cent, Bloomfield said.

“I continue to urge everyone in Auckland who hasn’t received their first vaccination to get vaccinated as soon as possible. And remember, we’re not stopping at 90 per cent – the higher, the better for everyone.”

Waikato cases

Four new cases were confirmed in Waikato overnight. Two cases (one in Hamilton and one in Raglan) were known contacts of existing cases, including one individual who was already in managed isolation.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Four of the 51 new cases reported on Sunday were in Waikato.

Investigations are underway to determine how the other two cases are connected to the current outbreak.

One lives in Hamilton and the other has an address in Kihikihi.

The ministry said it is possible that the Kihikihi case is the source of the wastewater detections in Te Awamutu, however this has not yet been confirmed.

Of the 41 cases reported on Saturday, 22 were infectious while in the community, and have exposure events.

In the past 14 days, 127 cases have not yet been linked to an existing case.

As of Sunday, 29 people are in hospital with Covid-19. Five of these people are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Public health teams are actively managing 1973 contacts in the wider outbreak.

Of these, 84 per cent have been contacted by contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 75 per cent have had at least one test result.

