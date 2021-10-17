Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 17

West Auckland supermarkets have made up a bulk of the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

Supermarkets in New Lynn, Te Atatu, Blockhouse Bay and Henderson have been listed for dates between October 10 and 17. Supermarkets in Otara, Mangere, Manurewa, Flat Bush and Browns Bay are also among the latest locations named.

Anytime Fitness, Glen Eden has also been named as a location, a Covid-infected person visiting the gym four times between October 12 to 15.

The Ministry of Health have also advised those who visited the Noodle Canteen at Westgate shopping centre on October 12, between 6.28pm and 6.45pm to self-monitor for symptoms.

The supermarkets among the latest named are New World in New Lynn, Fresh Choice in Rānui, Countdown in Mt Roskill and the Flat Bush Supprette in Ōtara. They are of interest for dates between October 12 and October 16.

People who visited Mr Meats Ōtara on Fair Mall on Monday (October 11) between 1.30-1.45pm are being asked to stay home and get tested immediately, as well as five days after they were exposed, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday afternoon.

The Ministry is also advising all people who visited The Warehouse St Lukes last Sunday (October 10) between 1-4pm to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and to get tested and stay home until they return a negative result and are no longer symptomatic.

Countdown Papakura was also listed as a location of interest on Sunday afternoon, with people who were there between 6-7pm on Thursday (October 14) to also monitor for symptoms.

Mr Meats Ōtara, in Fair Mall, has also been listed as a location of interest between 11.30-11.45am on Wednesday, October 6 – people are asked to monitor for symptoms.

People who visited Lim Chhour Supermarket in Karangahape Road in the CBD between 9:00-9:15am on Monday (October 11) are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Parrs Bakery & Café Glen Eden in Parrs Cross Road has also been listed as a location of interest.

Those who visited the café between 11.15am-12.45pm are asked to watch for symptoms for 14 days and get tested if symptoms develop.

It comes after Bay Audiology Henderson, in Vitasovich Avenue, was listed as a location of interest twice in two days: from 8.30am-5pm on Tuesday (October 12) and 8.30am-5pm on Wednesday (October 13).

Those who visited the audiology clinic have also been advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and get tested if symptoms develop, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday morning.

Anyone who visited the Sandringham Superette on Sandringham Road between 9am-12pm on Wednesday (October 13) has been advised to monitor themselves for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after they were exposed at the location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and isolate until you return a negative result and symptoms resolve.

On Saturday evening, the Ministry of Health also advised Bay Audiology in Henderson was a location of interest from 8.30am-5pm on Thursday (October 14).

The ministry also indicated that PlaceMakers Takanini, in Porchester Road, is a location of interest – with the window of exposure from 7.30am-8am on Tuesday (October 12), and 7.30am-8am on Wednesday (October 13).

A Covid-19 case visited Countdown Mt Wellington, on the corner of Penrose Rd and Mt Wellington Highway, on Wednesday.

Those who were in the supermarket between 5.05pm-5.30pm are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they were exposed, and get tested and stay at home if symptoms develop.

Fuku Sushi Epsom, in Manukau Road, is also a location of interest. Those who visited the sushi shop between 3.22pm-3.45pm on Monday (October 11) are asked to watch for symptoms and be tested if they become symptomatic.