Covid-19: Auckland 'tantalisingly close' to 90 per cent first doses, likely this week

Just 20,360 more people need to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Auckland before 90 per cent of the region’s eligible population will have had their first dose.

Super Saturday saw more than 9000 first doses administered to Aucklanders, meaning 89 per cent of those 12 and over have had at least their first dose of the vaccine.

It was the region’s biggest day on record for jabs, with a further 32,042 second doses given.

Over the past week, Auckland averaged about 4000 first doses per day, so the region could reach 90 per cent first dose coverage by the end of the week if that trajectory continues.

On Sunday, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said Auckland is “tantalisingly close” to reaching that milestone.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Super Saturday saw record numbers of Covid-19 vaccines given nationally, in Auckland, and for Māori.

“I continue to urge everyone in Auckland who hasn’t received their first vaccination to get vaccinated as soon as possible. And remember, we’re not stopping at 90 per cent – the higher, the better for everyone.”

To date, more than 2.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to Auckland residents.

Of these, 1.26 million were first doses, and slightly more than 1 million are second doses – meaning 71 per cent of the region’s eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Super Saturday broke daily Covid-19 vaccination records nationally, in Auckland, and for Māori.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Auckland needs just 20,360 more first doses to reach 90 per cent first dose coverage, according to the Ministry of Health.

A record-breaking 130,002 people put their arms out to be jabbed yesterday – including 39,025 first doses and 90,977 second doses.

Nationally, 85 per cent of eligible Kiwis (3.5 million people over 12) have had their first dose of the vaccine, and 65 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ministry of Health data shows that 66 per cent of Māori have had their first dose, and 44 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty per cent of Pasifika peoples across the country have had one dose, and 59 per cent have had both.

In response to the success of Super Saturday, Bloomfield said people across the country embraced the push “like their communities’ lives depended on it”.

“It was inspiring to witness as we know the Covid-19 vaccine is key to our efforts to control the virus.“