Covid-19: Auckland needs 90-95pc double-dose rates before rules ease - experts

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces a vaccination target will be set for Auckland and New Zealand in order for restrictions to be eased.

Auckland will need to have 90-95 per cent of all of its eligible communities fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before any significant easing of restrictions can be made, experts say.

On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced current restrictions would remain in place for a further two weeks.

They also indicated restrictions would likely only ease once vaccination rate “milestones” for Auckland and New Zealand, set to be announced on Friday, had been achieved.

Ardern would not be drawn on what the target levels would be, but said they would be “high, to give us the greatest confidence possible”.

“We've looked closely at the evidence overseas and what works and what doesn't, we'll be aligning our target with those countries that have managed the transition from restrictions to vaccination in the safest way possible,” she said.

At present, 89 per cent of eligible Aucklanders (those aged 12 and over) have had one dose of the vaccine, and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.

At that rate, roughly 85,966 more first doses are needed to get to 95 per cent single-dose coverage in Auckland.

Just 2000 first doses were given on Sunday, and about 4000 are being done per day on average at present.

Closing the gap to 90 per cent double doses for eligible Aucklanders would be more of a task – with roughly 273,700 more doses needed to reach that milestone.

Bloomfield indicated that if the current trajectory continued, between 80-85 per cent of eligible Aucklanders would be fully vaccinated in two weeks’ time.

Te Pūnaha Matatini Covid-19 modeller and mathematics professor Dr Michael Plank said to have any “significant” easing, such as to alert level 2, we would need to be looking at “really high” vaccination rates – in the order of 90-95 per cent of all eligible people.

Supplied University of Canterbury Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank says he believes Auckland will need 90-95 per cent double-dose vaccination rates for any significant easing of restrictions.

Plank stressed that it should not be measured as an average, but should account for 90-95 per cent of all ethnicities and communities.

He said the level of vaccination needed would depend on the degree that restrictions are being loosened, saying “ripping the bandaid off in one go is not a sensible idea”.

Plank thought there might be a staged approach – that Auckland would need to reach a specific double-dose figure to move to step 2 of level 3, and further coverage to move to step 1.

If Auckland can reach the rates Bloomfield indicated – 80-85 per cent in a fortnights’ time – the region could be in a “good position” to ease some restrictions, “but not completely”.

However, it would also be dependent on what happens with cases, he said. If kept low, or at the current level, that would give us more “wiggle room”.

Plank said he understood some Aucklanders may be frustrated having to wait to Friday to hear the target, but said that made sense in a “very rapidly evolving situation”.

The outbreak is dynamic and sensitive to small changes, he said.

“I sympathise with the need to get the most up-to-date information before making and announcing [that decision].”

Microbiologist and University of Auckland Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles agreed vaccination rates in Auckland need to be “really high”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles says vaccination targets cannot be one based on an average, but must include all groups – particularly Māori and Pasifika, who are more vulnerable to Covid-19.

An average value “is not good enough” – it has to be high across the board, she said.

“I would not like to see a number that doesn’t take into account all communities.”

Any target also must be double doses, rather than first doses, she said, adding: “One dose is not enough”.

Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine had shown to be 78-93 per cent effective against symptomatic Delta infection. After only one dose the vaccine is less effective, dropping to between 21-44 per cent, according to the Immunisation Advisory Centre.

Wiles said it was important to remember there was not huge capacity in our healthcare system: “90-95 per cent [vaccination rates] might be the difference between you getting hospital care if you're having a heart attack versus not”.

“Every person vaccinated is a person better protected,” she said.

The extension of Auckland’s alert level restrictions comes exactly two months into the region's lockdown. Since that time, the Delta community outbreak has ballooned to more than 2000 cases.

Experts had been calling for a circuit breaker lockdown to break the chain of transmission, however, Ardern dismissed that on Monday, saying public health advice indicated that two weeks at alert level 4 was unlikely to have a significant impact on the outbreak.

“The advice was to hold where we are,” she said.