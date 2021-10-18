North Shore party house landlord speaks out: 'it really hurts, that’s where I brought up my family'

Videos posted to social media show a a packed party, said to be at a house on Auckland's North shore, in breach of alert level 3 lockdown rules.

The landlord of a North Shore property at the centre of a police investigation over a wild weekend lockdown party has expressed her dismay over the illegal gathering.

Meanwhile, infuriated neighbours say they feel let down by the partygoers as Auckland remains in alert level 3, step 1 for another two weeks minimum.

Videos of dozens of revellers at the packed party on Saturday night sparked a social media storm when they emerged the next day.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland police are investigating after a party was held at home in Redvale, North Shore, in breach of lockdown rules.

On Sunday, Inspector Mark Fergus said police had launched an investigation into a breach of Covid-19 restrictions at the Redvale home.

Current rules prohibit indoor gatherings, and limit outdoor meetings to a maximum of 10 people, from no more than two households.

The videos showed there were significantly more than 10 people packed into the sprawling home.

The property, in the semi-rural North Shore suburb, is a rental owned by a family trust.

A co-director of the family trust rents the house via a property management company.

Contacted for comment, she said she was shocked and saddened her property had been used for the illicit lockdown bash.

The house was formerly her family home.

Stuff has chosen not to name the woman.

“It really hurts, that’s where I brought up my family,” she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff There were at least 10 vehicles at the Redvale home on Monday, hours after police announced they had launched an investigation into the lockdown-breaching party.

She described the actions of the tenants as disrespectful and as “people who don’t see home as home”.

She had already spoken with police, she said.

Neighbours described the party as beginning between 6pm and 7pm.

“We’re pretty annoyed when everyone else is having to abide by the rules, we’ve got kids who can’t go to school,” one neighbour said.

Police arrived at the event about 4am, after complaints had first been made just before 11pm.

The neighbour was surprised they didn’t come earlier: “There’s not going to be a hell of a lot going on at 4am.”

“I really want to go and see family,” another neighbour said.

She’d missed out on some of her 1-year-old nephew’s milestones as he was outside of Auckland.

“It’s quite frustrating.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A party was held at this Redvale rental in northern Auckland despite the area being in an alert level three lockdown.

She described multiple women “screaming off the balcony and the music was pumping” about 10.45pm.

“It was ear-piercing,” she said.

“We work hard for what we have and just to have people not care ... with the lockdown why are they not thinking about the community?”

The house has a long driveway but so many attended the party that they had to park on grass off the narrow rural road.

One neighbour said he rode up to the house on his dirt bike with his dog and asked the partygoers whether the party would be like one held there pre-lockdown, which an estimated 500 people attended.

He was told to come in for a drink, he said.

Fergus, the Waitematā North police area commander, said in a statement police attended the property after receiving a noise complaint early on Sunday.

“A police unit attended the address after 4am to find the majority of the party-goers had since left,” he said

“Police spoke to occupiers and initiated further enquiries for follow-up enforcement actions.”

Several people complained to police after the video emerged on social media, he said.

“This footage is being reviewed and police are looking at enforcement options available for this matter.

“Police are disappointed this event went ahead given it is not permitted under the current restrictions.”

Several attendees have posted apologies on social media.

One said the decision to attend was “selfish” and “stupid”.

“We shouldn’t have broken the rules for a party, but I’m sure we are all taking responsibility for our actions,” they wrote.

Another, also posting on their Instagram story, said the backlash was understandable.

“Definitely a major regret as I’m not the type to do stuff like that, but it was a weak poor decision & I apologise deeply,” they said.