Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 18

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will remain at its current alert level 3 restrictions for the next two weeks.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from October 18 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including latest cases and locations of interest details.

Alert levels

The Government will keep Auckland and the Waikato at alert level 3 while moving Northland down to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A police officer at the Auckland Southern Border in Mercer. No travel out of Auckland is permitted except in essential or emergency circumstances.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media that on Friday the Government will announce a vaccine target, which if reached would see restrictions loosened. Ardern said she would also reveal details of the new traffic-light system the Government intends to implement when vaccination rates are higher.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces a vaccination target will be set for Auckland and New Zealand in order for restrictions to be eased.

Ardern said the Government had considered stepping Auckland back up to alert level 4 to stop cases from rising, but it was decided that the step would not make a notable enough difference.

Auckland’s level will remain in place for at least two weeks, while the Waikato region’s will be reviewed on Friday.

Cases

60 new cases of Covid-19 were announced Monday. Of the new cases, 57 are in Auckland and three are in Waikato.

It comes as Auckland marks two months of lockdown, having moved into alert level 4 on August 18.

Thirty-six of the 60 new cases have epidemiological links to the outbreak, 18 of which are household contacts, and 24 remain unlinked.

There have now been more than 2000 cases in the Delta outbreak to date.

Information on where you can get tested is here.

Key news

On Wednesday, Education Minister Chris Hipkins will release the latest health advice on reopening schools.

All attending Auckland Pride Festival’s events in 2022 will be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

Emergency services are yet to find out whether vaccination will become mandatory for all staff, but unions have voiced concern that a mandate will force some to walk away from frontline operations.

Police have confirmed they are investigating an Auckland house party after receiving multiple “excessive noise” complaints in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The co-director of the family trust that owns the house told Stuff that it "really hurts” that that place where she brought her family up was used.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she hasn't seen a video from the North Shore party that broke level 3 restrictions, but she's had it described to her and it was a "blatant breach".

Over in Australia, those wanting to travel will be able to carry a certificate that gives proof of vaccination from Tuesday.

The New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association has ruled that riders and officials must be vaccinated to take part in the summer rodeo season.

Locations of interest

There are now 468 locations of interest across Auckland, Waikato and Northland.

Supermarkets, takeaways, gas stations and an Auckland central building site are among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

The Washington Apartments construction site in Eden Terrace has been named as a location of interest for eight different days, between October 1 and 16.

Other locations include multiple supermarkets, a Highland Park Pizza Hut and New Lynn Pharmacy, which were both visited on October 13.