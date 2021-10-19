Covid-19: Quarter of ECE workforce 'very likely' to leave over vaccine mandate, survey says

Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and GP Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

Nearly 40 per cent of the early childhood education workforce is yet to be vaccinated for Covid-19, with 35.4 per cent saying they are either “likely” or “very likely” to quit over the requirement.

The figures are according to a new survey by the Office of Early Childhood Education, which canvassed parent helpers and volunteers as well as staff. Those who spend any time at an ECE centre will have to have their first jab by November 15 and be fully jabbed by January 1, 2022.

The survey is an early indication of the response to the Government announcing a vaccine mandate for the early childhood education sector.

Dr Sarah Alexander, a chief adviser to the Office of Early Childhood Education, said the survey was unscientific and the 2100 respondents self-selected their involvement, but it was carried out quickly to try to get a first gauge of how the sector would respond.

Unvaccinated workers were largely parents who volunteer at Playcentres or kōhanga reo. Only 36.4 per cent of “involved parents” have had a jab, according to the survey.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Only 63 per cent of the early childhood education workforce, which includes parent volunteers, have received a Covid-19 vaccine. (File photo)

The number was much higher, 80 per cent, in the “service provider or owner” category, which includes teacher-led education providers such as creches, Montessori centres, and kindergartens.

Of the respondents, 27.2 per cent said they were “very likely” to quit over the mandate, while 8.2 per cent said they were “likely” to quit.

Teachers and unions have previously said the mandate was a “very sensible” move, and it was their job to model safe behaviour for children.

The mandate was inflaming tensions that already existed within the ECE sector, Alexander said – it already experienced a high turnover of staff, and workers felt underappreciated and demoralised.

Monique Ford/Stuff Sarah Alexander is a childcare expert and chief adviser to the Office of Early Childhood Education.

“While there the figure looks very high ... put in the context that the [early childhood] sector for the past five or six years at least, all of our surveys show a high turnover of staff and high levels of dissatisfaction,” she said.

Alexander worried the mandate could be “the straw that breaks the camel's back” and said the biggest thing the Government could do to improve satisfaction and compliance with the mandate was to introduce pay parity with other teachers.

“People would feel valued ... They're required to do everything schools are, they're counted as part of the education system, but the funding is not there for the teachers.

“If anything is going to help, it would be for the Government to pull finger, put out the budget, to enable all early childhood teachers to be paid the same as their primary school colleagues,” she said.

The survey also showed 42.8 per cent of respondents thought the mandatory vaccination requirement would cause hardship to their service.

However, some respondents said the requirement made them feel safe, and they might be likely to leave if one had not been placed on the sector.

ECE services will need to maintain a register of vaccination of their staff. While some were worried about privacy, Alexander said there wouldn’t be much difference as police and qualification checks were already run in the sector.

The vaccine is not available for children aged under 12 in New Zealand, including those at early childhood centres.

“It is vital our workforce gets vaccinated as a line of defence,” Alexander said.

“It's kind of like giving children a gift.”

In a statement to Stuff, the Ministry of Education said: “We are supporting early learning leaders as they talk to their staff about the benefits and importance of getting vaccinated.

“The Government remains committed to continuing to close the pay gap between certificated teachers in education and care services and their counterparts in kindergartens,” said Sean Teddy, Leader Operations and Integration.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.