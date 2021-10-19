Covid-19: 94 new cases in Delta community outbreak, largest daily case total

There are 94 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak – the largest daily total since the pandemic began.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 87 are in Auckland and seven are in Waikato.

Forty-one have been epidemiologically linked to the wider outbreak – 26 of which are household contacts. A further 53 have not yet been linked to an existing case.

During the peak of New Zealand’s Covid-19 outbreak in March and April, 2020 the highest number of cases reported in one day was 89. That happened twice, on April 2 and 5, days eight and 11 of the nationwide lockdown.

Auckland has now been in lockdown for 64 days.

Ardern acknowledged that “highs and lows of cases are incredibly hard on people”.

“We’re not powerless, we do have the ability to help keep cases as low as we can”, particularly by getting vaccinated, she said.

The majority of Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday are in the three age groups who are the least vaccinated – under the age of 39.

People under the age of 30 only became eligible for the vaccine from September 1, and children under the age of 12 cannot yet be vaccinated.

All seven of the new cases in Waikato have been linked to known cases through initial interviews.

In the past 14 days, there have been 183 cases which have not yet been linked to an existing case.

Bloomfield advised 84 cases from 55 households were isolating at home.

Ardern said social indoor gatherings – that broke the level 3 restrictions in place – were contributing to the high case numbers.

Meanwhile, there are 38 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Auckland. Five of those people are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Public health staff continue to urge anyone in Auckland to get tested if they have symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of which suburb they live in.

Ardern advised on Monday that Covid-19 was in 124 suburbs across the Auckland region, but the Ministry of Health has refused to release the list of which suburbs, citing privacy concerns.

Of the cases reported in the past 24 hours, 39.4 per cent are Māori, 36.2 per cent are European/other and 14.9 per cent are Pacific peoples.

There have been 2030 cases in Auckland, 52 in Waikato and 17 in Wellington in the Delta community outbreak to date.

That brings the total number of cases in the outbreak to 2099.

Ardern said none of the cases reported today were believed to be linked to the party on Auckland’s North Shore over the weekend.

Public health teams are managing 2039 active contacts. Of those, 82 per cent have received a call from contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements.

Slightly less than three-quarters (73 per cent) have had at least one test result.

There continue to be ongoing detections of Covid-19 in wastewater samples taken across most Auckland sites, and new “expected” detections in Hamilton and Te Awamutu.

Bloomfield also announced that a third dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine would be recommended for severely immunocompromised people.

Meanwhile, officials continue to urge anyone in Northland who is symptomatic to get tested.

More than 950 tests were taken across the region on Monday, and all tests processed to date have returned negative results.

The region will move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm Tuesday. Auckland and Waikato remain at alert level 3.

A further five cases of Covid-19 have been detected at the border, two from the UK and three from the United Arab Emirates.

One case reported on Monday has been reclassified as under investigation as a possible historical case and has been removed from the total.