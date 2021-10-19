Covid-19: Positive cases begin isolating at home as quarantine facilities fill up

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces 94 new cases of Covid-19.

Large numbers of people with Covid-19 are now being allowed to isolate at home, rather than in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the start of the “interim” programme on Tuesday.

In total, 84 cases across 55 households were isolating at home, he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Holiday Inn is a dual managed isolation and quarantine facility.

That was an “interim approach” while the ministry finalised plans of an at-home isolation programme that the Government signalled last week.

The move was first announced by Health Minister Andrew Little last week.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield says 84 people with Covid-19 are now isolating at home.

Bloomfield said the criteria for isolating at home was based on a public health and clinical risk assessment.

It took into account factors such as whether a person’s residence allowed them to safely isolate away from others, whether they had “good” access to the internet and a telephone, and whether they had their own transport to access a testing centre.

“The planning for this approach has been under way for some time and is a key part of managing Covid-19 in the future,” he said.

Previously, the vast majority of Covid-19 cases were quarantined at facilities such as Jet Park or the Holiday Inn, both near Auckland Airport.

Only a handful of people were allowed to isolate at home if they met strict exemption criteria.

According to the Managed Isolation and Quarantine website, there are 4500 rooms available in an 18- to 20-day cycle.

MIQ is forecast to be full, or near full, through November 9 which also includes returnees, leaving the ministry with less space to place the increasing numbers of Covid-positive cases.

The Government has also approved a private home isolation program for business travellers to free up MIQ space for returnees.