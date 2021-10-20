Expert urges higher immunisation: 'Living alongside Covid a myth'

Professor of Infectious Disease Ecology David Hayman talks about the importance of vaccination and the notion of living alongside Covid-19.

Getting as many people vaccinated as possible is the best way to ensure New Zealand can return to normal without the tragic effects of Covid-19 lingering, an infectious disease expert says.

Massey University professor of infectious disease ecology David Hayman said New Zealand was at an interesting transition point as the Government appeared to shift from an elimination strategy for the virus to a new suppression approach.

While countries such as the United Kingdom have appeared to go back to normal due to high vaccinate rates, Hayman said it wasn’t as good as it looked.

“If you look abroad, and I think if people carefully looked, they talk about freedom and being back to normal, they are not back to normal.

“In the UK they have tens of thousands of cases a day, hundreds of people in hospital a day, numerous deaths, two or three per cent of schoolchildren away from school with sickness.

“This idea it’s normal and living alongside [the virus] is a myth.”

He said it could mean millions of people on hospital waiting lists in the UK and people were deluded to think things were great.

The most vulnerable people there were already immunised or had already died, he said.

Because Covid-19 was a vaccine-preventable disease, the key was to get as many people vaccinated as possible in New Zealand.

“You stop transmission, stop people dying, but also manage the healthcare [system].”

Hayman would have liked the immunisation levels in New Zealand to be much higher before the Government went away from an elimination strategy.

He said people wouldn't normally live with other vaccine-preventable diseases.

The immunisation trajectory was still good, but it couldn't flatten off like other countries.

Whether case numbers dropped would depend on where the communities were where infections were spreading.

He said underlying health conditions was a broad statement, so many people could be affected if Covid-19 spread, but the vaccine would “reduce cases, reduce death and reduce the severity”.

“Unfortunately there will be people that will suffer if you have these infections in the community. That’s why elimination is so good.”

There would always be a small number of people who wouldn’t get vaccinated, whether it was for health reasons, they refused it, or were vaccine hesitant. But, if it was 10 per cent of the eligible population, it was still a lot of people who could get sick from the virus.

As more and more people were immunised they were starting to question why their freedom was being limited and Hayman was concerned the Government was losing its good will.

Auckland has been in lockdown for two months and people have become frustrated living under the strict restrictions.