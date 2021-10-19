Covid-19: Positive case on Waiheke Island a close contact of existing case

A person on Waiheke Island has tested positive for Covid-19, according to local board chairwoman Cath Handley.

Handley said the case had come as a “shock” but not a surprise, given the number of cases in the Auckland region.

“I can confirm that I know there is one confirmed case and that it’s not a rumour,” Handley said.

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 on Waiheke Island.

“However, at this stage I cannot provide any more information and am currently waiting for the Ministry of Health to release any locations of interest on the island.”

A Ministry of Health spokesman said the case on Waiheke Island was a close contact of an existing Auckland case.

Auckland public health officials were interviewing the case and initial conversations indicated there were limited exposure events, and no locations of interest on the island had been identified on Tuesday.

Handley urged residents on the island not to speculate on who the positive case was or where they might live.

“Most speculation will be inaccurate and could be really harmful to others in our community. Please don’t pass on rumours of that nature that you’ve heard.

“Let’s not elevate anxieties for people we love and respect. Worry feeds into a vacuum in these situations.”

While the island waited on updates from the ministry, Handley said the best things residents could do were to get vaccinated, have a test if they had any Covid-like symptoms, wear masks, and stick to their bubbles.

The Ministry spokesman said 86 per cent of the island’s 8,375 residents had already had at least one dose of the vaccine. 70 per cent had been fully vaccinated.

He said there were two medical centres on the island undertaking Covid-19 testing and Waiheke Medical in Oneroa and Ostend Medical in Ostend were offering vaccinations.

Waiheke Island and Aotea/Great Barrier Island have been closed to day-trippers during alert level 3 in a bid to keep the virus out of those communities.

Anyone who didn’t live on the islands was not allowed to visit for exercise or recreation.

Earlier, Handley said the community was very worried about the prospect of visiting Aucklanders bringing the virus with them.

With no hospital and an older population, the island couldn’t cope with a Covid outbreak, she said.

On Tuesday, 94 new cases of the virus were announced, all but seven of which were in the Auckland region.

It was the largest number of new community cases reported in one day since the pandemic began in 2020.

At the Government's daily 1pm announcement, 53 of the new cases had not been epidemiologically linked.