Winston Peters apologises for alleging Harry Tam link with Northland Covid-19 case

Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters has apologised for comments he made on national television alleging former Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam helped a Covid-positive case breach the Auckland border.

On Friday, Tam, a former senior civil servant who now works with gangs, sent the former deputy prime minister and NZ First leader a legal letter, calling for a public retraction and apology by 5pm on Tuesday.

The letter called on Peters to “account for your false comments and the harm those comments have caused him and the community...to avoid any further action being required”.

Five minutes before Tam’s deadline, Peters issued a statement apologising for naming Tam as the Mongrel Mob affiliate who entered Northland.

Stuff Harry Tam is a lifetime member of the Mongrel Mob.

In response to Peters’ apology, Tam said he was pleased the former deputy prime minister accepted he was wrong, which sadly took the threat of legal action.

On October 8, the Government announced Northland would move to alert level 3 after a woman who tested positive for Covid-19 had travelled extensively.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the woman was not co-operating with the contact tracing process, but he could not say why she was not assisting police.

The following day, Peters appeared on Newshub's Nation alleging Tam had smuggled the women connected to the Northland Covid-19 scare across the border from Auckland under false pretences and used his essential work permit to help the women.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff NZ First leader and former deputy prime minister Winston Peters made allegations about Tam’s connection to the Northland Covid-19 scare on national television. (File photo)

Those claims had been circulating on social media before they were repeated by Peters on national television.

“This person came here with a gang member assigned essential worker status, falsified the reason she was coming,” Peters said.

Tam’s lawyer Ron Mansfield QC sent the letter to Peters on Friday, saying the claims had been heard by the entire country and had caused “the adverse reaction that you had hoped that they would”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Ron Mansfield QC is acting on behalf of Harry Tam.

“Many people may now think Mr Tam is responsible.”

In Peters statement on Tuesday, he said he named Tam in the interview based on information he had obtained from a “reliable and credible source”.

“Mr Tam has said that he was not the Mongrel Mob member that entered Northland. On the basis of what he has said, one aspect of the information that I received, and which informed my view on the matter in the interview, must be wrong.

“I therefore apologise to Mr Tam for naming him as the Mongrel Mob affiliate who entered Northland with others causing a two-week level 3 lockdown,” the former deputy prime minister said.

In the statement Peters said he was releasing the correction and wanted to bring back the attention to the three people who were able to cross the border using false essential worker status.

Peters said this places the Northland community at risk and caused a two-week lockdown.

“If Mr Tam knows anything about how this occurred, I do hope he provides that information to the New Zealand police, if he has not already done so,” Peters said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Northland went into level 3 after a case reported on October 8.

Tam has denied any involvement with the case, which resulted in the region being put under level 3 restrictions.

In Tam's statement, issued through Mansfield QC on Tuesday, he said it cannot be accepted Peters received information from a “reliable and credible” source.

“Otherwise it would not have been so hopelessly wrong,” Tam said.

“But I know it is a big thing for Mr Peters to admit he is wrong, and so I am pleased he is able to on this occasion.”

Tam said he would be returning his focus on getting people vaccinated and it would be nice if Peters could do the same.

“We can achieve more together.”

He previously said he had not travelled to Northland during the Delta outbreak. And in the letter to Peters, Tam said he did not know, or have any association with, either of the two women, or their travel to Northland.

The letter said Peters was “seeking political relevance” in making the allegations and knew the statements would “inflame public opinion” against both the government’s efforts and community mistrust towards Tam.

Tam and his lawyers said Peters was looking to undermine the government’s efforts to work with all lower socioeconomic groups, which included gangs.

“All I want to know is, where does he get that information from?” Tam previously said to Stuff.

The letter stated Tam would bring a defamation action seeking that the court confirm Peters’ statements had no factual basis, and he lied.