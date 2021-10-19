Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 19

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from October 19 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including latest case and locations of interest details.

Cases

Aotearoa has recorded its largest daily number of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. 94 new community cases of Covid-19 were announced Tuesday. People aged 39 or under make up the largest group of new infections

Auckland University vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said the rise in cases was not a surprise for modellers, and the numbers were expected to increase.

Of the new cases, 87 are in Auckland and seven are in Waikato. Forty-one have been epidemiologically linked to the wider outbreak, 26 of which are household contacts. A further 53 have not yet been linked to an existing case.

STUFF Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare gives an update on Māori vaccination efforts.

There have been 2030 cases in Auckland, 52 in Waikato and 17 in Wellington in the Delta community outbreak to date.

Of the cases reported in the past 24 hours, 39.4 per cent are Māori, 36.2 per cent are European/other and 14.9 per cent are Pacific peoples.

Information on where you can get a Covid-19 is right here.

Key news

The Ministry of Health is approving and recommending a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for people who are immunocompromised.

Large numbers of people with Covid-19 are now being allowed to isolate at home, rather than in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities.

A person on Waiheke Island has tested positive for Covid-19, according to local board chairwoman Cath Handley. Handley said the case had come as a “shock” but not a surprise, given the number of cases in the Auckland region.

In the United Kingdom, a fifth of the sickest Covid patients are pregnant and unimmunised. In New Zealand, five pregnant women have been hospitalised in the current outbreak, but there is a lack of data on how many pregnant wāhine have been vaccinated.

Locations of interest

There are now 447 locations related to the current outbreak in New Zealand.

Locations in Raglan, Hamilton and Auckland now make up the Ministry of Health’s long list of potential exposure events. The locations span suburbs and businesses, including takeaways, supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and bakeries.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Craig Muir of Feilding arrives on his bicycle at the Manfield Stadium drive-through vaccination centre for his second jab.

Lockdown life

