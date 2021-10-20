Covid-19: What you need to know as some students go back to school in level 3

Education and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced that students in year 11, 12 and 13 may return to school on October 26.

Senior students in Covid-19 alert level 3 regions will return to school next week, the Government has announced.

Years 11, 12 and 13

Education and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said students in years 11, 12 and 13 will return to school on Tuesday, October 26.

Hipkins said he was “acutely aware” of the impact Covid-19 restrictions have had on learners, and a return to school meant they can prepare for their end of year exams and NCEA assessments.

Students in this age group were able to get vaccinated, he said.

However, they must wear masks on site and on school transport.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland schools will not reopen on October 18 due to the Delta outbreak.

Staff or volunteers working on school premises would need to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test before they return.

“Children, young people and staff at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should stay at home unless they are fully vaccinated.”

Years 1-10

Hipkins said the situation for those in years 1 to 10 was more complex, and they might not return to school until 2022.

“I’m not completely ruling out these students in level 3 regions being able to return before the end of the year but if they do, we’ll need to be satisfied there are sufficient processes in place to minimise any risk,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff School staff must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test before they return to site. (File photo)

“We’ve got to acknowledge that any settings where there are groups of children under 12, it’s higher risk – as they are not yet able to be vaccinated.”

Cabinet would consider latest health advice, and the options, on Tuesday, Hipkins said.

That could include rostered attendance, to reduce the number of students on site, or learning outdoors during the warmer months to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

NCEA and scholarship exams

NCEA and scholarship exams will go ahead in alert level 3 regions, Hipkins added.

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) has confirmed students in Northland, Auckland and Waikato will be eligible for an unexpected event grade should they be unable to attend an exam due to Covid-19 disruptions.

“The long-established unexpected grade process will reflect what happens in any year where a student’s attendance or performance in exams is affected by illness or injury.”

This grade is based on the school work completed by the student throughout the year.

Students will be expected to attend exams where possible, Hipkins said, however the better of the exam grade or unexpected event grade would be counted towards their final results.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hipkins told RNZ’s Morning Report that widespread transmission of Covid-19 would happen if the virus were to make it into schools.

Currently, schools are only open to children of essential workers who do not have alternative childcare arrangements.

It was previously announced that when schools reopen, students in years 9 to 13 and staff must wear face coverings, while from January 1, all education staff who have contact with children must be fully vaccinated, with their first dose administered by November 15.

