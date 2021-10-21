Covid-19: 501 deportee flights to resume, dedicated isolation hotel stood up

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Cabinet has decided on a pilot for a self-isolation MIQ trial where people can isolate at home. (First published 27 September)

Charter flights for people deported from Australia under the controversial ‘501’ legislation are set to resume in November after a more than three-month hiatus.

The Government has again contracted a dedicated managed isolation and quarantine facility for the deportees.

But officials are staying tight-lipped on the location of the new facility.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF 501 deportees walk past a heavy police presence as they settle in for their enforced quarantine at the Ramada Hotel in Auckland in July 2020.

In July 2020, the Ramada Suites hotel in central Auckland’s Federal St opened as a dedicated managed isolation and quarantine facility for 501 deportees.

Its sole purpose was to house people who had been deported from Australia under the controversial Section 501 of the Australian Migration Act for their mandatory 14-day isolation stay.

More than 300 New Zealanders have been deported from Australia since international borders closed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The deportees included a 15-year-old boy, sent back under the policy in March.

Despite being New Zealand citizens, the people being deported on character grounds or due to criminal histories often have minimal remaining links to this country.

Many have long ago served their time for offences and leave behind families in Australia, arriving in the country of their birth with little or no support networks.

When the now suspended trans-Tasman bubble opened earlier in 2021, the Ramada was decommissioned as a managed isolation facility (MIQ).

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Ramada underwent renovations before its reopening to the public.

A police spokeswoman said deportation charter flights were due to recommence in November as Australia reopened its borders to the world.

“Charter flights have been suspended since late March, deportations continued through commercial flights until late July when the travel bubble with Australia burst,” she said.

Police refused to provide any specific locations or timings around the flights, citing privacy and security.

“However, a dedicated MIQ facility used for deportees has been contracted but is not suitable to be used as a general purpose managed isolation facility.

“This facility, as with all MIQ facilities, operates in a level 4 environment and all workers follow strict infection prevention controls developed by the Ministry of Health to manage the risks of spreading Covid-19.”