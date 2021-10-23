Covid-19: Spoon and vegetable villages spring up across Auckland in long lockdown

New Plymouth resident Lisa Hoult has decorated her trees with face masks to make people smile.

As Auckland approaches its 70th day in lockdown, locals across the region are getting creative in a bid to boost spirits and keep kids entertained.

During the 2020 lockdown, teddy bears in windows were all the rage. Now, mini-towns made of disposable cutlery and vegetables have sprung up across Auckland.

In Mt Eden’s Henley Rd, a vegetable village called ‘Cucumberland’ has been sprouting since early October.

Resident Mervyn Duffy said as people added to it, the village had grown to encompass other vegetables, such as pumpkins, carrots and peas.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: How to celebrate Halloween safely in alert level 3 Auckland

* Kea Kids News: Versatile bears show off amazing looks during Covid-19 lockdown



Duffy said the vegetables were now at war with each other.

Mervyn Duffy/Supplied Cucumberland now boasts an array of other veges, including the Pumpking and his carrot army.

However, “the carrots didn’t do as well in the weather and diminished somewhat over time”, he said.

He said the village of vegetables had kept local children entertained during the lockdown, which is about to enter its tenth week.

“Instead of teddy bears, this time we got cucumbers,” he said.

Mervyn Duffy/Supplied “Cucumberland” has become the resident’s of Henley Rd alternative to the teddy bears of 2020’s lockdown.

“The kids are doing something fun [and] something public but are not breaking social distancing,” he said.

“In a lockdown fashion, this is doing something that other people can enjoy as well.”

In the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatū Peninsula, local Stacey Yates stood up a village of spoons in her front yard in September.

Michelle Somers/Supplied Suburbs across Auckland have started villages of plastic spoons, called “Spoonsville”.

The village, ‘Spoonsville’, originally had just seven spoons. Now it has about 1000 residents with drawn-on faces and craft material clothes.

Yates said her 10-year-old was in need of “something inspiring and exciting to do and look forward to during lockdown”.

Locals have also begun chipping in to create their own Spoonsville residents, and an ‘Othersville’ has been created not far away.

Hannah Martin/Stuff A sign at ‘Othersville’ encourages people to create their own resident.

The popularity of the village has led Yates to place a Covid-19 QR code at the front.

Other suburbs across Auckland, and one in Dunedin, have also created their own Spoonsvilles.

One was started by Michelle Somers in Helensville. It now features more than 150 spoons.

Michelle Somers/Supplied More than 150 plastic spoons are in Helensville’s version of ‘Spoonsville’.

“It’s honestly amazing to see the parents light up and the kids light up, jumping up and down on the footpath,” she said.

Somers places plastic spoons outside the yard, encouraging locals around the neighbourhood to grab one and add to the plastic cutlery village.

She said many adults have taken a liking to creating spoon characters, with a local artist chipping in with designs.

Spoonsville in her area was helpful in getting the community together, she said, as the rural suburb felt isolated from the city.