Covid-19: Police issue six infringement notices to North Shore partygoers

Auckland police are investigating after a party was held at home in Redvale, North Shore, in breach of lockdown rules.

Police have issued six infringement notices to people who attended a North Shore house party.

Officers visited a property in Redvale, Albany, shortly after 4am on Sunday, when they found most partygoers had left.

The party was in breach of current alert level 3 restrictions in the region.

A party was held at this Redvale rental in northern Auckland despite the area being in an alert level 3 lockdown.

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed numerous people attending what was described as an “influencer party”.

Some videos have since been removed, after a backlash from followers.

The notices were being issued to those identified as breaching Covid regulations, a police spokesman said.

One person had also been referred to Youth Aid.

On Monday afternoon, police said they had arrested a 28-year-old and charged him with failing to comply with the Covid-19 public health response. He is alleged to have held the party in breach of lockdown restrictions.

The police spokesman said they were working to identify and speak to attendees who were at the property over the weekend.

“We will not tolerate this type of breach of alert-level restrictions and would like to thank those members of the public who reported the matter to us. Police expect further infringements will be issued, and we are continuing to identify those who attended.”

The spokesman said anyone who attended the gathering should come forward to the police rather than waiting to be contacted.

“This is an opportunity to take accountability for your own actions and contact police about this matter.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield earlier expressed his disappointment at those who turned up for the party.

“It must be very disappointing for others in Auckland because they’ve been doing the hard yards for a couple of months,” he said.

“There’s no doubt that people are tiring of the situation and that’s understandable, but there’s a difference to being tired ... and something that is blatantly flouting.”

Anyone who did want to contact police could do so by dialling 105 and quoting the file number 211017/9625.