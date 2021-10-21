Covid-19: Some Auckland high schools to continue online learning next week

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces year 11, 12 and 13 students in alert level 3 areas will be allowed back at school from Tuesday October 26.

Some Auckland schools will continue with online learning for their senior students next week, despite the Government’s announcement that classroom learning will resume for this group after Labour Day.

On Wednesday, Education and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced students in years 11 to 13 will return to school on Tuesday, to allow them to prepare for their NCEA exams.

The announcement was met with relief and concern from principals and education sector leaders.

It is unknown when students in years 1 to 10 will go back to school, as children in this age group are unable to be vaccinated.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: What you need to know as some students go back to school in level 3

* Covid-19: Relief and concern at Government's back-to-school plans

* Return to school decision plays 'roulette' with students' health, Māori education leaders say



Chris McKeen/Stuff Takapuna Grammar School students will not return to school until further notice, despite years 11 to 13 being allowed back at school from Tuesday.

Takapuna Grammar School on Auckland’s North Shore has decided its senior students will stick with online learning until further notice.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday afternoon, principal Mary Nixon said the school had an “excellent, well considered plan” for term four that is working.

“The proposal outlined by the Minister today is not practical nor necessary for TGS as an immediate option.”

She added that the school had not received any information further to the 1pm press conference, which “contained some ambiguous messages”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Macleans College principal Steven Hargreaves said only his year 11 students would return to school next week, as years 12 and 13 were already prepared to take NCEA practice exams online.

Takapuna Grammar’s senior leadership team decided its remote learning programme will continue until Friday October 29 – the end of week two – with the plan for week three and beyond to be advised.

Additionally, it was “untenable” to shift pre-planned online practice exams to be held at school, due to issues with supervision capacity, exam setup requirements and anxiety around the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The school intends to provide the best opportunity for all our students to achieve their best this year and today further options have been made available that will be considered wisely.”

Nixon has been approached for further comment.

Steven Hargreaves, principal at Macleans College in Bucklands Beach, said around 500 year 11 students would be learning on site from Tuesday.

Years 12 and 13 were already prepared to take NCEA practice exams online next week, so the school would continue with that plan to avoid “thrusting another change upon them”.

Having only a portion of eligible students return to school on Tuesday was reassuring to teachers and parents, he added.

“I think it’s a nice way of easing our way in, without alarming anything.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged his announcement had put pressure on schools to be ready for students’ return next week.

While Hargreaves was looking forward to seeing his students again, he felt the logic behind allowing them to return was flawed.

“We can’t get a haircut, we can only have 10 people at a tangi, but we can have 500 students on site.”

“The community was up in arms about Brian Tamaki [allegedly] having a gathering outdoors at the [Auckland] Domain, yet we're going to have 60,000 students inside in Auckland every day from now on.”

He added that he felt for schools where the community vaccination rates were low.

Asked why schools were not given more than two working days’ notice that schools would reopen on Tuesday, Hipkins said in a statement that many schools already had health measures in place.

“I acknowledge there’s some pressure on secondary schools to be ready.

“We wanted to ensure we had everything in place and all of the information right for schools and students to ensure they can return safely and prepare for their exams.”

Ministry of Education Te Poutāhū (curriculum centre) lead Ellen MacGregor-Reid said face to face learning provided rangatahi (young people) with considerable wellbeing benefits.

“We know that many of our ākonga [students] have found distance learning very difficult – and in some cases impossible – to maintain.”

She said the ministry would work with schools on a case-by-case basis regarding their reopening, which could involve access to staff funding and recruitment support.