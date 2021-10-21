Covid-19: 102 new cases in Delta community outbreak, biggest day ever for NZ

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces there are 102 new community cases of Covid-19.

There are 102 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak – the largest number in a single day since the pandemic began.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 94 are in Auckland and eight are in Waikato.

Sixty-two of the cases reported on Thursday have been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak, while 40 have not yet been linked to an existing case.

Sixty-two of the cases reported on Thursday have been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak, while 40 have not yet been linked to an existing case.

Today also marks the worst day for hospitalisations, with 46 people in hospital with Covid-19. Seven are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

This brings the total number of cases in the Delta community outbreak to date to 2260.

Thursday's record number of new cases comes after another record-breaking day on Tuesday, when 94 cases were announced. Prior to this, the largest daily case number was 89 – seen twice back in April 2020.

All eight new cases in the Waikato region are in the Te Awamutu area.

Seven have already been linked to known cases, and the public health team plans to speak with the remaining case today.

One of the Waikato cases undertook permitted travel to Hawke’s Bay last Friday prior to becoming a confirmed case.

The case returned to Te Awamutu before testing positive. Both contacts have been tested and have returned negative day six results.

The total number of locations of interest now stands at 427.

People in the Te Awamutu area are urged to get tested if they or anyone in their household has symptoms, or if they have travelled out of Te Awamutu over the past week for work or other activities, whether they have symptoms or not.

Testing across Auckland is continuing, with a focus on suburbs with higher positivity rates where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

People with symptoms, regardless of whether they are mild or if they have been vaccinated, in New Lynn and the North Shore suburbs of Rosedale, Redvale, and Bayswater should get tested as soon as possible, and isolate until they receive a negative result, the ministry said.

In Auckland, 151 Covid-19 cases across 87 households are isolating at home, supported by Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged that the ups and downs of case numbers can be an “emotional rollercoaster”.

Home isolation is part of an interim model initially involving a limited number of people, and gives time for primary care such as GPs to be ready to take on case management, the ministry said.

Robertson said the ups and downs with case numbers “can be a bit of an emotional rollercoaster”.

He reiterated that we can expect to see case numbers rise, and that public health teams are working hard to keep these under control.

Heading towards a long weekend, Robertson asked Aucklanders to ensure they stick to the alert level 3 rules.

He said officials are also keeping a close eye on hospitalisations, and what impact cases are having on the health sector.

As of Thursday, there have been 199 unlinked cases reported in the past 14 days.

Public health teams are currently managing 2143 active contacts.

Of these, 83 per cent have been contacted by contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 77 per cent have had at least one test.

More than 26,660 Covid-19 swabs were carried out across the country in the past 24 hours.

Of these, 12,759 were done in Auckland, and 3160 in Waikato.

Robertson indicated that Cabinet’s review of Waikato's alert level settings could be announced this afternoon via a press statement, rather than tomorrow.