Covid-19: Survivor says virus made him feel like he was 'boiling from the inside'

Members of The Assembly of God Church of Samoa NZ in Māngere arrive at the MIT vaccination centre in Ōtara to be jabbed.

An Auckland man who was hospitalised with Covid-19 said it felt like he was “boiling from the inside”.

Tuala Tagaloa Tusani was rushed to south Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital in early September after testing positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Now he is urging others, especially those in the Pacific community, to get vaccinated and realise Covid-19 is real.

Eighty-one per cent of eligible Pacific people – those over the age of 12 – have had their first vaccine dose and 61 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Tusani said the virus was “way worse” than a flu.

“I wouldn't wish it on anyone, not even an enemy.

“I was just boiling from the inside. It was unlike anything I have experienced and don’t want to again. You hear about Covid, but you don’t think it will happen to you.”

After Tusani tested positive for the virus, he was going to be taken to a managed isolation facility.

However, he became unwell before he could get there and had to be taken to hospital via an ambulance, he said.

“It was very professional and well set up. They take you a different way through the hospital, so you don’t [have] contact [with] others. Everyone was so careful from the doctors, nurses and ambulance staff.

“Despite the pain and fever, everything was good at the hospital. It was a scary experience, but the staff looked after me and helped me. I was treated amazingly.”

At this stage, Tusani said while he was recovering, he still “wasn’t 100 per cent”.

“I am lucky to have great staff at my business who can cover me while I have been getting better.

“This means that I have been able to go out and spread the word especially in my Pacific community about Covid and the importance of getting the vaccine.”