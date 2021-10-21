Ministry of Health negotiations fail with John Tamihere over Māori vaccination data, High Court action

John Tamihere wants information on MÄori hesitant to get vaccinated so mobile vaccination vehicles can target those most in need.

John Tamihere’s stoush with the Ministry of Health has been delayed after he says he was delivered a “legal underarm” by health officials.

Tamihere asked the Ministry for access to Covid vaccination data of all Māori, in his role as chief executive of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (WOCA), an umbrella body for North Island Māori health providers.

He wants the data because he says Whānau Ora is best placed to raise vaccination rates with mobile units in low-vax areas.

The Ministry has previously refused, citing privacy, so Tamihere followed through on vows to file proceedings in the High Court in Wellington.

The emergency hearing was set to go ahead on Friday, but Tamihere was approached with an offer from the Ministry.

He says the legal action was put on hold so negotiations could take place but in the end the Ministry’s offer only amounted to the names of streets where Māori unvaccinated against Covid were living.

“After days of negotiations with the [ministry] over Māori data that would be released by consent, the rug was literally pulled from under us.”

Tamihere says street names are meaningless when they have literally thousands of addresses. He cited Great North Rd, New North Rd and Great South Rd as examples.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said vaccination data by suburb is already publicly available and it would be inappropriate to comment further as the matter was before the court.

The delays mean Friday’s planned hearing cannot take place and instead will go ahead next week.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff John Tamihere at a west Auckland vaccination centre earlier this year.

Tamihere has argued that the Government's vaccine programme is failing Māori and needs Māori health providers to step in to help raise their vaccination rates – the lowest of the ethnicity groups measured.

The ministry's defence describes the application as premature, and “wholly unnecessary”.

Tamihere said: “The ‘unnecessary litigation’ is required as this is a matter of life and death.”

In an affidavit, he said: “This is not a competition. We are talking about saving Māori lives. No avenue should be excluded and, in particular, WOCA should not be because WOCA knows how to engage with Māori; we have been doing it for longer and successfully so since 2014.”