Covid-19: Corrections accused of subterfuge over staff vaccine mandate

A senior union official has come out swinging against Corrections’ approach to Covid-19 vaccination in prisons.

PSA national justice sector lead Willie Cochrane accused the department of “subterfuge” and of going around the unions in order to pursue mandatory vaccination.

His comments came in an email to the union’s members, obtained by Stuff, after the Covid-19 vaccine mandate was extended to prison staff – but not to prison visitors.

By November, Corrections staff will be unable to work in prisons if they have not had one jab. All prison staff are required to have had both doses by December 1.

Cochrane said the department was now approaching all staff on vaccination status. Until the order came into effect, staff did not have to comment, he said.

“The urgency has come about due to Corrections choosing to circumnavigate the unions and forge ahead with seeking mandatory vaccination,” the email said.

“This has now resulted in the department being unable to determine if they will have enough staff available to work due to this decision.

“The unions are extremely disappointed by the subterfuge used by the department.”

The unions were “always ready to work on a risk template” that would have ensured there were staff available to safely manage the prisons, the email said.

“We see this move by the department as being reckless and poorly thought out and putting staff and prisoners at risk.

“There is no doubt that vaccination is the answer to our safety, and we support that, but this decision taken in such haste could place our hard-working prisons members in further risk due to unforeseen severe staffing shortages.”

Cochrane's email suggested if staff were to be vaccinated, so too should prison visitors.

“The Department of Corrections has taken the view that they are protecting your health and safety by seeking this mandate, if they are really serious then they would not permit any unvaccinated person [to enter] a prison.”

Corrections National Commissioner Leigh Marsh said more than 80 per cent of its 6300 frontline staff had the first jab, and more than 65 per cent had the second dose through prison vaccination sites.

“These numbers are based on staff who were vaccinated at their place of work by our contracted service provider, and don’t include people who were vaccinated in the community.

“Therefore, actual numbers of vaccinated staff will be even higher.”

As a result, Corrections was confident the “vast majority” of staff would comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021 and prisons would keep operating safely, Marsh said.

That legal order does not cover private visitors such as family members, legal advisors, or those providing pastoral care.