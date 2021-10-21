Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 21

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces there are 102 new community cases of Covid-19.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from October 21 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including latest case and locations of interest details.

Cases

There are 102 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak – the largest number in a single day since the pandemic began.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 94 are in Auckland and eight are in Waikato.

Sixty-two of the cases reported on Thursday have been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak, while 40 have not yet been linked to an existing case.

This brings the total number of cases in the Delta community outbreak to date to 2260.

Auckland/Stuff Waiheke testing stations were busy on Wednesday after a positive Covid-19 case visited the Auckland island.

Key News

One of the Waikato cases undertook permitted travel to Hawke’s Bay last Friday prior to becoming a confirmed case.

The case returned to Te Awamutu before testing positive. Both of their contacts have been tested and have returned negative results.

People in the Te Awamutu area are urged to get tested if they or anyone in their household has symptoms, or if they have travelled out of Te Awamutu over the past week for work or other activities whether they have symptoms or not.

Thursday also marks the worst day for hospitalisations, with 46 people in hospital with Covid-19. Seven are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

The door to New Zealand’s fifth – and smallest – virtual lobby closed 90 minutes after people logged in around the world hoping for a spot.

The previous four virtual lobbies have involved the release of between 2900 and 3800 managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) rooms, compared to just 2100 on Thursday.

All are for the months of December and January. Soon after it opened at 2pm, one person posted on Facebook that they were near 14,000th in the queue. Someone else said they were about 19,000th. All the rooms were gone by about 3.30pm.

“Another waste of time,” one posted. “Heartbreaking every time,” said another. “Is there any hope?” one wrote from 4908th in the queue, with about 30 minutes to closing.

A Covid-19 case who allegedly absconded while being allowed home to retrieve personal items and care for a pet has appeared in court.

The 46-year-old woman handed herself in to police on Wednesday after reports she had allegedly failed to return to a security escort outside her home in Flat Bush.

Countdown and The Warehouse group are considering whether they will require staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Countdown’s parent company, Woolworths Group, has outlined plans for a vaccine mandate for the Australian business, alongside Coles and Aldi.

The Woolworths rule would take effect early next year, unless public health orders came into effect sooner.

A number of businesses have already indicated that they will require staff and visitors to be vaccinated, including PwC, Russell McVeagh and MediaWorks. But this move would be a significant one for the retail sector.

Locations of interest

Auckland bus routes, supermarkets, and a pharmacy are the latest additions to the Ministry of Health’s list of locations linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The total number of locations of interest now stands at 411.

The 901 bus, on the North Shore, was ridden by a Covid-19 case multiple times on October 16 and 18.

Earlier, a number of businesses along Great South Rd through Manukau and Papakura were added to the list.

Papakura Countdown was visited on October 14 between 6.15pm-7pm, and Life Pharmacy in the suburb was visited on October 15 between 3.30pm-4pm.

A Countdown in Manukau, further along Great South Rd, was visited twice: on October 18 between 3.25pm-3.35pm and October 20 between 10.38am-11am.

Anyone who has been at these locations of interest within the marked times is advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date of exposure.

If symptoms develop, get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received, and it has been 24 hours after symptoms have resolved.

Lockdown life

Many of New Zealand’s most popular beaches will look a lot different this summer.

As Aotearoa has battled the Delta outbreak, lifeguards have been gearing up for their most challenging season yet – the first with Covid-19 in the community.

Surf Life Saving patrols are set to kick off at Labour Weekend in most parts of the North Island as usual, but we can expect to see fewer lifeguards on beaches in Auckland, Northland and Waikato.

As such, Surf Life Saving Northern Region CEO Matt Williams says it’s more important than ever for people to take responsibility for their own safety at the beach.