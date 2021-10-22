Covid-19: 90 per cent fully vaccinated target announced for Auckland

Auckland will move into the "red" setting of the Government's new Covid-19 traffic light system when the region hits 90 per cent double vaccine doses, even if the rest of the country hasn't hit the target.

The Auckland region will transition into a new Covid-19 framework as soon as the region’s three district health boards hit 90 per cent of their eligible populations being fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ministers Grant Robertson, Chris Hipkins and Peeni Henare this morning unveiled the next steps in opening up Auckland and the wider country.

Ardern announced that New Zealand as a whole will not transition to the new Covid-19 protection framework – essentially a traffic-light system – until all 20 district health boards reach 90 per cent double-dose coverage.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Seventy-four per cent of eligible Aucklanders are fully vaccinated.

Ardern said the framework will help New Zealand stay safe from Covid-19 in the future.

It will protect lives, and allow us to live our lives “as safely as possible”.

Ardern said the 90 per cent double-dose target means we now have a “collective goal”.

However, the Auckland DHBs have to date been reporting as a single entity, so we do not know exactly what the vaccination coverage is at each.

Experts have previously told Stuff that 90 per cent of all eligible Aucklanders, across all communities, is the bare minimum for easing restrictions for the region.

In the ‘red light’ zone, used when spread of Covid-19 potentially threatens the healthcare system, private gatherings are limited and some inter-regional travel is restricted.

Schools and retail stores would remain open but may have capacity limits, and hospitality businesses could open but for table-service only and with the requirement that customers are vaccinated.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Close to a quarter of a million more people need their second dose to reach 90 per cent in Auckland.

On November 29, Cabinet will review the progress Auckland and the rest of the country has made.

In the meantime, Cabinet will keep assessing the current settings in place in Auckland, and the region will move through these if it is safe to do so.

Vaccine certificates will be a critical part of the new framework, and will be mandated to access venues and events country-wide. If businesses choose to use vaccination certificates, they can operate at every level. If not, there will likely be some restrictions at some levels.

For retail, things are a little different. Certificates won't be used at essential goods and services, like supermarkets and pharmacies.

But generally speaking, non-vaccinated individuals will get “far less freedoms”.

Auckland has done the “heavy lifting” for the country, and Ardern said she hopes today’s announcement will give those in the region is a better sense of its path.

Auckland is approximately 12,000 vaccines away from hitting 90 per cent first doses.

“When that turns into double doses, that’s when this framework kicks in for you,” Ardern said.

There was also an economic component to the announcements, with Finance Minister Grant Robertson releasing a new business support and recovery package for Auckland in particular through the transition.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland’s border remains a “hard border”, but will be what will enable Auckland to move into the new framework sooner – as soon as it reaches the 90 per cent target across its DHBs.

The Covid-19 Resurgence Support Payment for businesses will be doubled and paid fortnightly – paying out up to $43,000 per business, from November 12.

There has also been an extension to the hardship assistance package for families, and a plan announced to accelerate Māori vaccination rates.

What about the border?

Ardern said the border around Auckland remains a “hard border”.

But it is having the border in place that is going to enable Auckland to move into the red zone of the traffic light framework earlier than others, she said.

Ardern said officials want to enable Aucklanders to move, but do not want the virus to move with them.

The prime minister said reaching this point by Christmas is “within Auckland's grasp”.

Vaccination rates are key, and vaccination certificates will help push this, she said.

Ardern said they are investigating using vaccine certificates and a testing regime to allow Aucklanders to eventually be able to move outside the region.

However, this is a “considerable” logistical exercise.

Ardern’s message is: “If you want to be able to move beyond Auckland, get vaccinated.”