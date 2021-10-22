Covid-19: 129 new cases in Delta community outbreak, highest number yet

There are 129 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, the highest number yet.

The update was released in an email by the Ministry of Health on Friday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 120 are in Auckland and nine are in Waikato. Sixty-five of the cases are yet to be linked, while 64 have been – 25 of those are household contacts.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland and Waikato are currently at alert level 3, while the rest of the country is in alert level 2.

Over the past fortnight, 195 of the cases remain unlinked.

Fifty-one people are currently in hospital with the virus, the worst day for hospitalisations, up from 46 on Thursday. Five are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Eighty-six per cent of the eligible population have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine and 69 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

The ministry reminded people that anyone could get their second vaccine three weeks after their first dose.

“This will ensure they get the high protection that full vaccination provides as soon as possible,” it said.

Meanwhile, more than 7 per cent of people swabbed in the North Shore suburb of Redvale are returning positive Covid-19 tests, according to the ministry.

This compares with an overall positive test rate across Aotearoa of 0.46 per cent over the past 24 hours.

At this stage, no recorded cases in Redvale have been linked to last weekend’s lockdown breaching party.

The Ministry urged people in Redvale with symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested as soon as possible, even if they are vaccinated.

Testing is also being encouraged in New Lynn, and the North Shore suburbs of Rosedale and Bayswater.

Earlier on Friday, the Government unveiled its new Covid-19 framework including a “traffic light” system and widespread vaccination certificate enforcement.

Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said different regions would switch to the new framework when 90 per cent of people were fully vaccinated.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff 89 per cent of those eligible in Aotearoa have recieved their first dose of the vaccine.

For Auckland, this would mean all three of its DHBs would need to see 90 per cent full vaccination rates.

Ardern said the framework will help New Zealand stay safe from Covid-19 in the future.

On Thursday, there were 102 cases of the virus – which had been the highest since the pandemic began.

Over the Labour Day weekend there are no press conferences scheduled, and the numbers will be released by the Ministry of Health each afternoon.

The next scheduled 1pm press conference is Tuesday, October 26.

Since the Delta outbreak began in August, there have been 2389 community cases across the country. There have been 5090 cases in the community since the pandemic began.