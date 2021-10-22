Covid-19: How far away is Auckland from 90 per cent fully vaccinated target

Auckland will move into the "red" setting of the Government's new Covid-19 traffic light system when the region hits 90 per cent double vaccine doses, even if the rest of the country hasn't hit the target.

One of Auckland's three district health boards has just over 70 per cent of its population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as the Government outlines the target to beat.

On Friday, officials set out a new Covid-19 framework for the country: all 20 district health boards will need to have 90 per cent of their eligible population fully vaccinated before transitioning to a traffic light system.

Auckland however, which has been doing the “heavy lifting” for the country and is in its tenth week of lockdown, will be able to move to the “red light” zone once all three of its DHBs hit 90 per cent double doses.

At present, approximately 71 per cent of people in the Counties Manukau DHB area are fully vaccinated; 74 per cent in Waitematā DHB; and 79 per cent in Auckland DHB, the Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre says.

To date the three DHBs have been counted in vaccine data as one: “Auckland metro”. Overall, Auckland is sitting at 89 per cent first doses and 74 per cent second doses.

The region has been stubbornly stuck at 89 per cent for first doses all week.

Close to a quarter of a million more Aucklanders need to get their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before the region as a whole will be at 90 per cent.

Approximately 246,060 more second doses need to be administered to reach the target overall.

Ardern said modelling suggests Auckland could reach having 90 per cent of its eligible population (those aged 12 and over) fully vaccinated by early December.

However, we know from Ministry of Health data released on Wednesday broken down into SA2 levels (roughly equivalent to a suburb) that some suburbs are quite a way off, with a handful having only around half of their eligible populations fully vaccinated.

In Ōtara West, 48.3 per cent of residents have had both doses.

In Ferguson, in Counties Manukau, 49.6 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

And 49.7 per cent of residents living in Papakura Kelvin have had both doses.

Thirteen suburbs, all in the greater South Auckland region, have double-dose vaccination rates between 50 and 55 per cent, including Ōtara central, east and south, Māngere west and Wattle Downs north.

Wellsford in the Waitematā DHB area is not far off, with 55.1 per cent of residents fully vaccinated.

These figures are averages overall – the number of fully vaccinated Māori and Pasifika, who are more vulnerable to Covid-19 and have been disproportionately affected by the Delta outbreak, in these suburbs have lower rates still.

In Henderson Lincoln, for example, 70 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated. When you look just at the number of fully vaccinated Māori in this area, this plummets to just 16 per cent.

It is important to note that the three DHBs serve very different populations.

Auckland DHB serves a population of 493,990 people, who tend to be younger than the national average. The DHB has a lower proportion of Māori and higher proportion of Pacific peoples than the national average, and has more people in the less deprived sections of the population.

Counties Manukau DHB’s 578,650 people tend to be much younger than the national average – meaning many will have only recently been eligible for vaccination. It also has a much higher proportion of Pacific peoples than the national average, and more deprived groups.

Waitematā DHB, covering north and west Auckland, serves the largest population in the country (628,770 people). It has a high proportion of people in the least deprived groups, a lower proportion of Māori and a similar proportion of Pacific people compared with the national average.