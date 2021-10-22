Covid-19: Northland vaccination rates 'low', Māori communities urged to get jabbed

Vaccination rates in Northland remain low, which is “not good” for the high Māori population, Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare has declared.

Seventy per cent of Māori in Northland have received one dose of the Covid vaccine, while just 58 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The news comes as two new cases of Covid-19 were identified in Northland on Friday, after travelling from Auckland to Kaikohe.

Tai Tokerau’s alert level 3 was lifted at 11.59pm on Tuesday, after the region was locked down due to two travellers testing positive for Covid-19.

The new cases are not thought to be related.

Henare said during Friday's new Covid-19 framework announcement that Māori vaccination rates across Aotearoa were sitting at 66 per cent for one dose and 46 per cent for both.

Under the new traffic light alert system – which includes a move away from national lockdowns – New Zealand can move out of the alert level system once all district health boards (DHBs) have 90 per cent of populations fully vaccinated.

For Northland District Health Board to lift its vaccination rate to 90 per cent, it would need to significantly boost its Māori vaccination rate, he said.

Just 55.8 per cent of Northlanders are fully vaccinated and 15.7 per cent have had just one dose, according to health board statistics. Māori vaccination rates are behind non-Māori at every age group.

Ministry of Health data shows the proportion of first doses Māori are receiving each week has climbed sharply since the start of September. But, they remain smaller than other ethnicities.

Māori aged 20-34 are half as likely as the general population to have had both jabs, and only 64 per cent as likely to have had even one jab.

“Ko tenei te wa,” Henare said to whānau yet to have their vaccinations, “the time is now”.

In Northland’s Whangārei, 83 per cent of people have had their first dose of the vaccine and 69 per cent were fully vaccinated, while further north in Kaikohe, only 60 per cent had one vaccine and 41 per cent were fully vaccinated.

During Friday's press conference, it was announced a $120m grant would assist with increasing Māori vaccination rates.

However, no Māori vaccination target was announced.

Henare said the money would help fast-track Covid-19 vaccination efforts and prepare Māori communities for the new protection framework.

The new framework would help keep people safe and high vaccination rates were needed to protect whānau, he said.

The focus on Māori vaccinations in the north has been welcomed by Te Ropu Poa, chief executive of Kaikohe-based iwi health provider, Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi.

She wanted to see resources spread more evenly across communities in Northland, with a need to push trained staff into areas of greater need.

The priority areas, shown in the data, were the remote, rural areas, she said.

Poa said improving the vaccination rate would take a team effort between providers, educators and the district health board.

Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi would continue with its initiatives, including offering door-to-door vaccinations in outlying areas, which made it easier for remote people to get the jab.