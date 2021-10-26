Covid-19: Auckland principals worried but prepared as high schools reopen

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces year 11, 12 and 13 students in alert level 3 areas will be allowed back at school from Tuesday October 26.

Principals across Auckland are set to fling open their school doors for senior students after weeks of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and at-home learning.

Last week, Education and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced year 11 to year 13 students can return to school on Tuesday to prepare for their upcoming NCEA exams.

James Cook High school in Manurewa, south Auckland, has more than 600 students who are eligible to return on Tuesday.

Principa Grant McMillan said he expected that to happen in stages, starting with “slightly lower numbers” and picking up slowly as the days rolled on.

“We understand some students will have families who yet don't think it is safe for them to come back, and others who have other full-time responsibilities, like working or looking after siblings,” he said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Many students in years 11-13 will be returning to class on Tuesday, but some schools have opted to stay shut. (File photo)

“And that's okay, because we can accommodate that. We don’t want to force a choice.”

McMillan said those who did return would face safety rules and social distancing requirements, which in some cases will see them spread across adjacent classrooms or outdoors.

But the school timetable would be no different, to “try and keep routine”.

Kymberlee Fernandes/Stuff James Cook High School principal Grant McMillan. (File photo)

It will be a slow return for Hobsonville Point Secondary School too. Principal Maurie Abraham has requested all year 11s continue remote learning so teachers can focus attention on the year 12s and 13s taking their exams.

For the first five days, the school will run to a unique timetable which will see one day allocated to one teacher and one subject, rather than jumbled up periods, staff and students.

Abraham said he was grateful schools could open, and would be executing all the appropriate safety measures.

However, he was concerned the reopening mere weeks before exams were due to take place at the end of November would not be helpful to students.

“Kids are back in on Tuesday, but there is no time for teachers to reacquaint with them, and to get to know them and to reconnect with them,” he said.

“As soon as the students arrive we actually have to ramp up the stress and the anxiety straight away. In my mind, that's real poor decision-making.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced last week high schools would reopen to senior students on Tuesday. (File photo)

Elsewhere, other schools will keep their doors closed, despite Hipkins’ announcement.

Haley Milne, the principal of Kia Aroha College in Ōtara, said there were concerns the school wouldn’t be able to stick to the restrictions laid out by the Government.

“We don’t have very high vaccination rates amongst our students, and we’re also in a flight path, so we’re unable to open our windows for ventilation,” she said.

“We considered all the concerns of out parents but, in the end, made the decision that we won’t reopen, and we will continue to work online.”

Milne said even though at-home learning wasn’t “an ideal situation”, the school believed the safety of its young people was “more important than a few extra NCEA credits this year”.

New Zealand Post Primary Teachers' Association president Melanie Webber echoed her concerns.

Chris McKeen/Stuff South Auckland's Kia Aroha College will remain closed, despite being able to open from Tuesday. (File photo)

People were “desperate to be back in schools”, she said, but the timing wasn’t good.

“At what point did we shift the priority from being health, to the priority being exams?

“We suggested that exams could be cancelled and only year 13s could sit exams, but instead, what we have now is schools scrambling, with minimal advice, to put together their own plan about how they can make it safe.”