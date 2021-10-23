Covid-19: 104 new cases as Delta outbreak spreads in Northland, enters South Island

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff on the Government's new Covid-19 "traffic light system" and support framework.

There are 104 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, with the virus spreading in Northland and now entering the South Island.

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 91 cases are in Auckland, eight in Waikato, four in Northland and one in Nelson-Marlborough.

The group of four in Northland are related and includes two children under 12.

Earlier today, a new case was confirmed in Blenheim – the first community case of Covid-19 in the South Island since 2020.

The public health risk from that case was said by the Ministry to be low. The case is thought to have originated from a Te Awamutu cluster, though investigations are ongoing.

The numbers bring the total in the community outbreak to 2492.

A total of 55 people are in hospital, with all in Auckland apart from one, in Waikato.

The Ministry also said it has identified a location of interest in Hawke's Bay in connection to a positive Waikato case who travelled there and visited Kmart Napier between 3:53pm and 5:13pm on Friday 15 October.

Anyone who was in the location during that time is asked to monitor their symptoms for 14 days and if any develop, get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received, and, they have had no symptoms for 24 hours.

Friday saw the highest number of daily cases, 129, announced. There were also two cases confirmed in Northland.

Parts of Waikato, and all of Auckland, remain in alert level 3.

On Friday the Government announced plans to change the Covid-19 alert level system for a traffic light system once all regions have achieved 90 per cent full vaccination for their eligible populations.

