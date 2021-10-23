Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 23

In a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project, immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton explains why it's so important for pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health has published three new locations of interest, in Te Atatū, Te Awamatu and Takapuna.

Countdown Takapuna was visited by someone with Covid-19 on Saturday, October 16 from 2pm to 2.30pm, while Countdown Te Atatū was visited on Tuesday, October 19 from 5.45pm to 6.30pm.

In Te Awamutu, Top of the Town Dairy on Alexandra St was visited from 6pm to 8.30pm on Sunday, October 17.

People who have been in these locations should monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days since the visit, and get tested as soon as they are symptomatic.

Earlier today, the ministry published more Northland locations of interest, after two Covid-19 cases were detected in the region on Friday.

Hunting and Fishing Kaitaia was visited by someone with the virus between 11am and 11.30am on Wednesday, while Four Square Opononi was visited between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Thursday.

Also visited was The Warehouse in Kaitaia between 10.45am and 11.05am on Wednesday and the Boatshed Cafe in Rawene between 10am and 10.30am on Friday.

It comes after two people permitted to travel from Auckland to Kaikohe tested positive for Covid-19.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Two people who tested positive for Covid-19 were permitted to travel from Auckland to Kaikohe. (File photo)

The cases are linked to a person who was recently diagnosed in Auckland. They are now isolating near Kaikohe, while a “limited number” of close contacts are being tested.

Anyone who has visited these locations during the specified times is advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and seek a Covid-19 test if they develop symptoms.

On Friday evening, Mobil, Countdown – both in Kaikohe – and GAS Kaihu in Dargaville were also added to the list.

Three regions are making regular appearances on the locations of interest list – Northland, Auckland and Waikato.

On Friday, that included several Auckland supermarkets, petrol stations and popular Long Bay Beach.

Alden Williams/Stuff Two Northland petrol stations – Mobil Kaikohe and GAS Kaihu – were added to the list on Friday. (File photo)

Fresh Choice and Countdown in Te Awamutu have been visited by people with Covid-19 more than 10 times collectively since October 12.

The total number of locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health now sits at 391.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.