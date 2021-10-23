Covid-19: Expanded vaccination order for health and disability, education and prison workers

Health and disability workers must have their first dose by November 15.

A newly signed order has given workers in the health and disability sector more time to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Last week cabinet moved a vaccination mandate for high-risk workers in the health and disability sector by the earliest date of December 1.

Now under the expanded order, workers must have until November 15 to get their first dose and will need to be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022.

“We recognise the sector as being supportive of the mandate, but we’ve listened to their views on the proposed timeline, including the potential impact on staff rosters and a desire to support all staff to meet the timeframe,” Covid-19 response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

This will include general practitioners, pharmacists, community health nurses, midwives, paramedics, and healthcare and disability workers in facilities where vulnerable patients are treated including ICU.

It also covers many workers doing non-regulated healthcare work, such as providers in aged residential care and workers who enter homes to provide community support services.

“This aligns with the education sector and is a change from the October 30 [for first-doses] date initially indicated.

“The end result will be that both the health and disability workers and the education sector workers must be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022.”

For those working in the education sector, the amendment applies to early childhood services as well as registered schools, including State schools, State integrated school and all private schools.

Mandatory vaccinations in the tertiary education sector as still continuing to be looked at, he said.

Prison staff, health care staff working in prisons, psychologists working in prisons, and many of the people contracted to provide services to prisons will need to have their first dose by November 6.

“These groups are all at particular risk of being infected with COVID-19, and of passing it on to the vulnerable groups they work with, as well as whānau, and members of the wider community.

“While most people in these sectors have already taken the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them, having complete protection is critical to the country’s successful management of the pandemic.”

The extended Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Amendment Order 2021 comes into effect at 11.59pm on October 25.