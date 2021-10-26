Covid-19: What you need for home isolation according to those who've had the virus

A group of Kiwis who have had Covid-19 have pulled together a list of what they think people with the virus who are isolating at home will need, as the Delta community outbreak continues to grow.

There are currently 1232 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, 1209 of which are in the community, and 23 are at the border.

As of Tuesday, 163 people with Covid-19 are at home or in self-isolation, the Ministry of Health says.

Brya Ingram/Stuff There are currently more than 1200 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, including some who are in isolation at home.

To help support those in home isolation, the NZ Long Covid support group, led by Jenene Crossan who caught the virus in March 2020, has crowd-sourced a list of things they found helpful through their illness. It is not a substitute for official medical advice.

Things to have on hand

The NZ Long Covid support group, with nearly 300 members, recommends keeping many of the usual suspects to hand to help relieve symptoms during home isolation, including:

Tissues

Paracetamol

Heat and cool packs

Iceblocks

Electrolytes

Vicks or eucalyptus for steaming

Saline nasal rinses/sprays

Kawakawa or other balm

Bowl and towel for head steaming

Throat spray/lozenges

Extra pillows and blankets

Warm clothes

MARTIN DE RUYTER A group of New Zealanders who have had Covid-19 have put their brains together to support those newly diagnosed and isolating at home.

Things for safety and sanity

The group recommends making an emergency contact list, and a house plan for self-isolation.

They suggest making sure you've got access to masks, gloves, hand sanitiser, disinfectant and cleaning products.

Work out a child care plan, make sure your phone is charged, and ensure there is good ventilation and things to keep warm with, they say.

They also advise keeping your rubbish separated.

From a wellbeing perspective, the group recommends Netflix, puzzles, books, cards, podcasts, soothing music and having a notebook and pen to hand to keep busy.

Self-care tips

The Long Covid group recommends having easy-to-heat meals such as soups and bone broth, as well as utilising food deliveries and the Student Volunteer Army or other outreach services.

Members of the group said they found peppermint or ginger tea, vitamin D, zinc, magnesium and sleep drops helpful.

If you have them handy, use straws or balloons for lung exercises; practice box breathing or use breathing and meditation apps, they suggested.

What else you should know

Make a list of household instructions of things you usually do but cannot while isolating, such as feeding pets, paying bills, and instructions on how to use things

Write out your medical background and any medications you usually take, and make sure this can be easily found

Keep a top-up of items you regularly use in one place

Keep spare batteries to hand in case they're needed

Seek a medical certificate from your GP to ensure you can get work and payment/benefits covered as required

Ask your doctor about: oxygen levels, inhalers, and when to go to hospital

The group says people may lose their appetite, but must make sure they're eating nutrient-rich foods. They recommend avoiding sugar where possible and nixing alcohol and caffeine.

They suggest keeping a journal of symptoms every day until you’re completely recovered – particularly in digital form if possible given symptoms can endure for some time.

They also stress that rest is absolutely crucial.

To find the full list, which will be updated, click here