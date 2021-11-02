Covid-19 NZ: Why a small group of doctors oppose vaccination

Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and GP Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

In the midst of a global pandemic that has killed millions of people, a small group of registered New Zealand doctors has become opposed to vaccination and other public health measures. Charlie Mitchell tries to get a sense of how that happened, and what it tells us about the pull of the rabbit hole.

Many people were out and about on Saturday, October 16. Lots of them were being vaccinated, but a much smaller number were protesting against public health measures.

These protests are becoming more frequent, and tend to follow a pattern: Some attendees will make rousing speeches, and a smattering might be arrested; the protagonists will be flooded with praise in dusty corners of social media for resisting tyranny and standing against vaccines that have been safely administered to billions of people.

Whatever you make of these protests, they are a portal into the lives of people who are rarely canvassed by the mainstream media, but can hold positions of influence elsewhere.

At a recent protest in Tauranga, a retired General Practitioner (GP) in Mount Maunganui named Alanna Ratna told the assembled that Jacinda Ardern was guilty of “crimes against humanity”.

“In Nuremberg, the punishment for crimes against humanity involved the gallows,” she said to loud cheers.

“We no longer have capital punishment in this country, but I suggest a good punishment would be a ball and chain around your ankle digging hard rock for the rest of your life.”

Later, on her Facebook page, Ratna went a step further, writing that Ardern “is going to get her own lethal injection when the International Criminal Court sits for Nuremberg two”.

I’ve written about Ratna before. She circulated a rumour that the Japanese Embassy had predicted the recent lockdown, which spread widely on Telegram despite being plainly false. (I did not name her in a report at the time, but now that she has publicly advertised her views, there is less reason to protect her identity).

Near the beginning of the pandemic, on her public Facebook page, Ratna had urged people to stay safe. At one point she changed her profile picture to say she supported Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF/Stuff A small group of doctors oppose vaccination.

Then, the rabbit hole: A steady uptick in the frequency of her posts, the content becoming more troubling as the vaccines were rolled out.

“Crimes against humanity deserve the sentence of execution,” she wrote in August. “Jacinda Chris Ashley and the media had better beware (sic)”

In a since-deleted post last month, she said “all those involved in NZ” would be prosecuted at Nuremberg two: “[T]he sentence will be death, and I shall be cheering them on”. Last week, she said Ardern would be arrested and charged with treason and murder, and all those “complicit” will be tried and sentenced: “Heads will roll.”

Ratna is a member of New Zealand Doctors Speak Out With Science (NZDSOS), a group of doctors, dentists and other medical professionals who object to the Covid-19 response.

The group has confounded the broader medical field, the overwhelming majority of whom support vaccination against Covid-19.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Rhetoric from NZDSOS, a group of doctors opposing the Covid-19 response, has become increasingly extreme.

An open letter from doctors supporting vaccination has more than 6500 signatures; NZDSOS claims 64 doctors as members, around 50 of whom have been publicly identified. As one tongue-in-cheek website points out, there are more doctors named Sarah supporting vaccination than there are doctors who are members of NZDSOS.

Focusing on this comically large imbalance risks missing the group’s influence. There aren’t many doctors who fall into this category, but there are some, which is enough.

On Telegram, the proverbial back-alley dive-bar for New Zealand’s anti-vaccination groups, there are hundreds of posts in the last month referring to NZDSOS as a source for information and advice. Several of the group's members were cheered on at recent protests as they denounced the overwhelming majority of their profession in service of a movement that treats subject-matter expertise as a fatal character flaw.

By its mere existence, NZDSOS allows people with little regard for science to say there are doctors, proper ones, on their side; never mind the many, many more who are not. You’re supposed to listen to doctors, right?

It doesn’t matter that, when the pandemic began, many of the group’s doctors were already outside the mainstream, working in integrative or holistic medicine. Only a handful work as GPs in clinics within the mainstream medical system, and none appear to actively work in hospitals as emergency doctors, where the sickest Covid-19 patients are likely to end up. Some are dentists, psychologists and cosmetic doctors, who have no special insight into the dynamics of infectious disease.

But at a critical time in this country’s pandemic journey, when every vaccinated person counts, the role of doctors in fuelling the Infodemic deserves scrutiny.

I asked Ratna about some of the statements she’d made, particularly those that invoke capital punishment and crimes against humanity.

She said her lethal injection comment was a joke, and that she did not believe Ardern should be executed (but did believe she should go to “tough prison”).

Ratna's views, she says, represent “understandable anger” at Ardern: “Jacinda is violating every single principle of the Nuremberg code and as such will one day be tried in the International Criminal Court as will all those who are complicit, ie all the politicians and doctors and nurses and media who are involved and not standing up against her.”

(The Nuremberg code applies to medical experiments; The vaccines have completed standard phase three clinical trials, the results of which were published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Participants in the Pfizer vaccine trials are monitored for years afterwards, which is common practice in clinical research).

Ratna says she supports immunisation; her children are immunised. But this vaccine was different, she says.

She tells me a teacher and a vaccinator were charged with murder in Cornwall after a child died, and the FDA classified the vaccine as novel gene therapy (neither is true). A doctor in India was being tried for murder, and was “likely to hang” after withholding Ivermectin, she says (she is referring to the chief scientist at the World Health Organisation, who was sent a legal threat by an organisation with no jurisdiction; the doctor has not been charged with any crime). I asked for sources and received none.

Ratna told me I was a “victim of mass delusion”, a not very honest journalist who had resorted to creeping around Facebook. A few days after we spoke, and before this story was published, Ratna addressed another protest in Tauranga and mentioned me by name, telling the crowd I was about to write “a very defamatory article” about her and NZDSOS.

“I say, Charlie: We don’t care,” she said. “Every time you write something, we get more and more people on our side.” (In our correspondence, she had asked me not to identify her).

My conversations with people who hold these beliefs – and there have been many – usually follow this pattern. A barrage of information, some of it true, some of it not, impenetrable to anyone not steeped in a highly specific information ecosystem with its own jargon and shorthand, often mixed in with personal insults.

It makes sense. When you believe most of the world is conspiring to oppress not just you, but those you respect and admire, civility would feel unwarranted.

Like many of my colleagues, I’d prefer to abstain from covering a tiny but extremely loud minority rejecting public health measures during a pandemic. Rebutting even the most absurd and outrageously unfounded claims involves repeating them, which risks them being mistaken as true, even when they are clearly not. When doing so, journalists have to proceed with caution.

But it is undeniably strange to hear those views from a trained medical doctor. That is the power of NZDSOS, and the online rabbit hole: The group’s members are well-educated, upper-middle-class, and almost exclusively Pākehā, defying common misconceptions about the kind of person who is most resistant to vaccination or prone to misinformation.

ODYSSEY/SUPPLIED Dr Alanna Ratna speaking at a public protest event in Mt Maunganui this month.

When NZDSOS came to life in April, it was, in some ways, the spiritual cousin of another group: Covid Plan B.

That group of contrarian academics, founded by University of Auckland epidemiologist Dr Simon Thornley, had already waned in influence but remained the go-to voice for those disenchanted with the elite consensus on Covid-19.

The group tried – with varying success – to distance itself from extremist views, and specifically disavowed conspiracy theories, even as its audience on Facebook increasingly embraced them (Plan B does not explicitly oppose the Covid-19 vaccines).

Plan B still exists, but has little impact: It has been superseded by NZDSOS and its content that better serves an audience more strongly opposed to vaccination against Covid-19.

Thornley himself was an early member of NZDSOS, and remains one. He is the only academic among the named members of the group and appears to take a semi-active role in its activities (he did not respond to a request for comment for this article).

He recently appeared as an NZDSOS member on Counterspin, an online talk show devoted to conspiracy theories. Not long afterwards, he delivered NZDSOS’s oral submission to a Parliamentary select committee on the extension to the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

The submission conveyed Thornley’s long-standing view that the impact of the pandemic had been overstated, and the impact of public health measures had been understated. It made only fleeting references to vaccines. He was polite and on message, which was in stark conflict with how NZDSOS acts online.

Before continuing, here’s what we know: The vaccines are remarkable. They significantly reduce the likelihood you will be hospitalised or die from Covid-19, a disease that has killed a lot of people, including some who did not take it seriously. This is not based on information from a Pfizer press release, or a sound bite from a politician: It is painfully clear in real-world data in many countries, where unvaccinated people are disproportionately filling hospitals, including in New Zealand.

High vaccination rates have allowed some countries – Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, to name a few –to return to near normality. Millions of New Zealanders, across all political stripes, faiths, ethnicities, and class categories, have already been safely vaccinated. If they get a breakthrough infection – which is rare but does happen – they are much less likely to be symptomatic. Some of them hate the Government or the media or both but understand that getting vaccinated is not an ideological statement.

Yes, a vaccinated person with Covid-19 can spread the virus, but they are significantly less likely to contract it in the first place. You cannot spread a virus to a vulnerable person if you do not get the virus in the first place. That means the more people that are vaccinated, the less virus there is in existence: This is not politics, or ideology, it is maths.

Given this mounting evidence, NZDSOS is already swimming upstream in its case against Covid-19 vaccines. Many of its arguments collapse at the mere whisper of scrutiny. But it's worth understanding what the group is saying because there are people who believe it, mistakenly thinking that because the group comprises doctors, there is merit to its arguments.

On its official Telegram channel, which has more than 10,000 followers and is linked to on the group’s website, the NZDSOS account has said “we are in a mass extinction event, and we are being censored and hunted”, referring to vaccination. Around 61,000 people have seen the comment, according to Telegram's metrics.

An article, published on the group’s website and authored by the “NZDSOS Steering Committee,” claims the pandemic is ushering in a Totalitarian society and refers to “undeniable evidence that the Covid pandemic is in fact a planned criminal operation”. It likens unvaccinated people to victims of 20th-century dictators such as Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin, and Pol Pot.

“Behind every regime mentioned, investing in the death camps and gulags and perhaps now vaccines, have been sociopathic banking and corporate interests, as immune to the suffering of others as their chosen frontmen and women,” the article says.

In a post responding to the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, the group’s Telegram account implied that US president John F. Kennedy was assassinated due to his belief in natural immunity, a conspiracy theory so obscure I can’t find it referenced anywhere else. NZDSOS would set up “dream circles” for those affected by the mandate, it said in a since-deleted remark on its website.

A full chronicling of these irrational and unscientific claims would blow-up this article's word count even further. There was an image comparing social distancing to segregation; a post that called the notion that unvaccinated people can spread the virus to vaccinated people “a highly sinister psy-op designed to give the societal tick to medical apartheid”; Germ theory, which has been accepted science for more than a century, is deemed “fraudulent”.

It is rarely clear who is posting this content, or whether they reflect individual group members’ views. At least one member was not aware the Telegram account existed and distanced themselves from some of its posts, whilst another defended what had been posted there, whilst also saying they didn’t pay close attention.

The result of all this is a confusing internal logic.

NZDSOS denounces what it calls a fear-based narrative, whilst also warning of mass extinction and apartheid. Its views are said to be based on science, but many of its posts are driven by raw emotion. Whilst one member presented it as a respectable group of evidence-driven doctors in front of MPs, the group’s online posts promoted dream circles and germ theory denial.

NZDSOS/TELEGRAM A group of medical doctors under the name NZDSOS have been radicalised against public health measures.

In light of these dynamics, figuring out how the group operates is not easy.

Its physical address is a post office box based in Nelson, and an associated landline phone number - which I have rung many times and appears to be based in Motueka - has a full voicemail box. A list of questions I sent to a generic email address was read, according to mail tracking software, but I did not receive a response.

I ended up gaining some insight through one of the group’s most prominent members: Dr Matt Shelton, a GP who, until recently, worked at a clinic in Plimmerton.

Shelton has been something of a mystery. Until recently, he was a GP at a clinic in Plimmerton, north of Wellington. He has practised integrative medicine, and has a particular interest in diabetes prevention; apart from his name appearing on a petition opposing water fluoridation, there is little public evidence of his beliefs.

Early on in the pandemic, as cases of Covid-19 trickled across the border, Shelton was among a group of New Zealand doctors who signed a statement calling for an immediate lockdown.

Like many of his medical colleagues, Shelton had been worried about Covid-19. In an interview with a British health Youtuber in May last year, Shelton praised New Zealand’s response and questioned why the UK had been so slow to put restrictions in place.

“I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but it does make you wonder”, he said.

Shelton was worried about the pandemic’s impact in countries with poor medical infrastructure: “It makes you want to cry, really, the inevitability of it all and the scale of the loss of life... the numbers just get too large to get our heads around.”

Millions of people have died after contracting Covid-19 worldwide, and tens of millions more have been hospitalised. Some people continue to have severe complications long after contracting the illness. A significant burden has been felt in lower-income countries, particularly since the roll-out of the vaccines, which have been unequally distributed to wealthy countries.

Shelton’s fears in that interview have largely come true. But 15 months later, his career as a GP was essentially over: His contract with the medical practice was terminated, and he was investigated by the medical council for his views on the vaccine, which he shared in an unsolicited text to a patient.

Without a practice, Shelton has increasingly turned his attention towards NZDSOS. He has represented the group in public, and, alongside Thornley, appeared as one of its members on the Counterspin show (He also appears to have some control over what appears on the website – he told me he would post our correspondence there).

It's harder to trace Shelton's journey into the rabbit hole – unlike some others, he does not have an active online presence, and rarely posts material under his own name.

I asked whether he was comfortable with everything that had been posted – the JFK assassination theory, the claims of mass-extinction and Apartheid.

He said yes: “We have been just too busy to pay attention to the public telegram channel, but we don't censor, and the formal committee does not endorse everything that people post.

“[T]here is a tremendous amount of work involved and more and more people joining and helping. We have an oversight committee, but occasionally things slip by us.”

(He would not say who posted on the group’s Telegram account).

I was interested in the comparisons to 20th century dictators – the atrocities of Hitler, Pol Pot, Stalin and Mao, collectively responsible for a death toll in the tens of millions.

These comparisons fly freely in groups opposing the Covid-19 vaccines: it is no longer adequate to merely object to, or disagree with, public health measures; Only claiming historic levels of oppression will suffice.

Some NZDSOS members, Shelton says, see echoes today of those regimes, which he said only reached “peak efficiency” with the “full knowledge and obedience of the citizens”.

“To get to that point required a lying propagandised media, a currency or other economic or societal collapse then centralised control, a persecuted minority blamed for all society's ills and, particularly in the communist regimes, you eliminate religion, control education and inflict regular doses of terror and persecution to keep the citizens obedient,” Shelton says.

KEVIN STENT Dr Matt Shelton at his home in August.

To better understand where he’s coming from, it pays to look more closely at some of Shelton’s views, and where he sources information.

NZDSOS as a whole regularly promotes an unofficial list of supposed vaccine deaths and injuries, which are collated by a Facebook group.

NZDSOS has sent this list, which currently counts more than 200 deaths, to medical authorities (Medsafe, in a reply to one of the group's letters, noted that some people listed had not been vaccinated, and there wasn’t enough information to confirm the existence of some others).

I’ve written previously about how this list is the perfect recruitment tool: When so many people have been vaccinated, pointing out that some of them have since died, blaming the vaccine for it, and demanding that a third party prove their wild speculation is wrong is an impossible hurdle to jump.

Even if the list was accurate, and every single person on it died because of the vaccine (they did not), so many people in New Zealand have been vaccinated that it would still represent a death rate hundreds of times lower than the most conservative estimates of Covid-19 itself. There would need to have been thousands of vaccine deaths in New Zealand for the vaccine to be more dangerous than Covid-19, and the weekly all-cause death numbers show this has simply not happened.

Shelton, nevertheless, lists off some of these reports. Despite himself acknowledging they do not prove any link to the vaccine, he does not seem to harbour uncertainty.

“And we note not a single question from you, about the many other deaths and injuries we are hosting and reporting to government. Don't ask, don't tell?” he told me.

“But be afraid, proper and brave journalists are noticing. Sleep well, Charlie Brown...”

Another of Shelton's interests is the idea that the Covid-19 vaccines cause magnetism.

A lengthy report, posted on the NZDSOS website and shared with various authorities and politicians, claims dozens of cases of magnetism in vaccinated people in New Zealand, based on videos and personal reports to NZDSOS.

The report, to which Shelton and “independent researchers” (he would not name them) contributed, argues that the vaccine secretly includes graphene oxide, or some batches of vaccines are being contaminated with metals, or both.

These videos became a phenomenon online, and are hard to evaluate. There is a long history of people claiming to be magnetic when, in reality, they are just sticky, as most of us are. There are no metals in the published list of vaccine ingredients, and even if there was, the presence of a magnetic substance alone is not enough to produce a magnetic field.

In any case, the amount of metal that would be required to make something magnetic is more than could be delivered by a vaccine.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Thousands of people got the vaccination on Saturday, October 16.

I asked Shelton whether there was an effort to verify if the videos and testimony were legitimate; that it wasn't just people sticking things to their skin, a basic step any serious researcher using a scientific method would take.

He did not say, but said he had visited one person and verified the magnetism himself (in a recent interview elsewhere, Shelton said that person had been vaccinated six months earlier), but he otherwise relied on “plenty of compelling videos” he was willing to share with the Government.

He told me I was “seriously uninformed” unless I watched a nearly 3-hour video in which two retired German pathologists claim to have found nanochips, among other non-biological substances, in the blood of vaccinated people.

There is no context for the video – The German Society for Pathology distanced itself from the men and said there was no scientific basis for their claims. Other than taking it at face value, as Shelton appears to have done, there’s no way to verify its credibility.

It bears reiterating: Vaccines have been safely administered to billions of people. The list of ingredients, which have been independently tested by regulators, is readily accessible. The blood of vaccinated people, alive and dead, has been examined. There is no plausible argument that they contain nanochips.

Shelton gets to where he’s going with this: “The vaccine is truly hurting people, but our amoral leaders show no interest as it is just a means to an end: biometric ID (‘the vaccine passport’) as a tool for total control.”

As with the list of supposed vaccine deaths, Shelton did not believe it was his job to prove the group’s claims were true.

“We believe this [magnetism] needs attention from Medsafe, as do the databases of deaths and injuries we have repeatedly submitted on behalf of the NZ public,” he said.

“Like the magnetism report, it is not our job to prove anything. Surely that responsibility lies with regulatory agencies. It seems there is a pattern here.”

As of Monday this week, some members of NZDSOS and other like-minded healthcare workers will need to have received their first vaccine dose.

In response, there has been discussion about forming a parallel healthcare system for unvaccinated people; one example, based in Hamilton, cites He Whakaputanga, a sovereignty declaration signed by numerous northern Māori chiefs in 1834, as the basis for an independent Government with its own healthcare system.

This, its promoters believe, allows it to operate outside Government regulations. On Telegram, NZDSOS has directed people to supposed vaccine exemption cards from this group, and links to its page on the NZDSOS website. (The criteria for legitimate vaccine exemptions has yet to be announced.)

NZDSOS has also set up its own online clinic. When it was unveiled, the group said consultation with a nurse would be free, and a doctor’s consultation would cost $50, which has since been revised to $100.

The clinic could help with vaccine exemptions, as well as general health matters, including vaccine injuries. The website has been updated to say it is overrun with bookings.

Whether members of NZDSOS will be able to keep practising remains to be seen. Ratna, who is not practising, says that has given her the opportunity to be more vocal about her beliefs.

“There are thousands of doctors around the world who think as I do,” she says.

“I just happen to not be working at the moment, so it is easier for me to speak out.”

Shelton says he has no regrets.

“Whatever happens, I will have a clear conscience. I suspect I will learn new things and have more leisure time,” he says, about his future.

“I will keep my knowledge and skills up for a time in the future when they might help, and feel optimistic for humanity and especially that Māori and all people of the land will step forward to rescue our country.”

He alludes to upcoming legal challenges by the group, for which it is crowdfunding donations: “[W]henever you do a hit piece we get more visits and donations,” he says.

Last month, on the Counterspin programme, Shelton explained what he thought was motivating the people who disagreed with him, particularly his colleagues in the medical profession – a “don’t ask, don’t tell psychology”, as he described it.

“Being smart, or being in a profession, is no protection against the psychological surrender many people are facing with the fear and the disempowerment and the lockups and the need to be part of a group that has a sense they vaguely know what’s going on,” he said.

“We’re no better than anyone else, but I don’t think we’re the crazy ones.”