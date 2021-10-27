Covid-19: 74 new cases in Delta community outbreak in Auckland and Waikato

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says businesses that require vaccine certificates for entry will now be required to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

There are 74 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, in Auckland and Waikato.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 68 are in Auckland and six are in Waikato.

As of 10am, 43 of the new cases had been epidemiologically linked the outbreak – including 18 household contacts. Thirty-one remain unlinked.

There have been 2832 cases in the Delta outbreak to date – 2710 of which have been in Auckland; 97 in Waikato; 17 in Wellington; seven in Northland and one in Nelson/Marlborough.

Hipkins said it was not a question if cases will get out of Auckland to other regions, but when. The best thing to do to protect yourself was to get vaccinated, he said.

In the past 14 days, 269 reported cases have not yet been linked to an existing case.

There are 41 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Auckland, five of whom are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

The average age of those hospitalised is 43 years old.

Auckland public health officials have reviewed the suburbs of concern and are urging residents in Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Manurewa and Henderson to get tested as soon as possible if they have even very mild symptoms that might be Covid-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Bloomfield also announced that 562 cases and close contacts across 216 households in Auckland are isolating at home, as part of an “interim approach” to home isolation.

All six of today’s new Waikato cases are from Hamilton.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There have been 269 cases in the past 14 days which cannot be linked to an existing case.

All are known contacts of existing cases including one that was already in the quarantine facility.

From 11.59pm, the parts of Waikato in alert level 3 will move into the same stepped-down setting in place in Auckland – with some added freedoms at step one.

The boundary between Auckland and the parts of Waikato in alert level 3 will remain in place.

Hipkins said the situation in the area was not yet fully contained, so they were not comfortable moving the region to a lower alert level at this stage.

This will be reviewed by Cabinet on Monday, when Auckland’s alert level settings are also reviewed.

